Gambian Man Reportedly Wounded, Horse Shot Dead By Senegalese Officer

Ngum Bajan, a native of Njoben village in the Lower Fulladou West District of the Central River Region, was reportedly injured after a Senegalese forestry officer allegedly opened fire on him, killing his horse instantly.

Bajan, who sustained serious injuries during the incident, has been referred to Ndemban Hospital in Banjul for medical treatment. According to sources in the region, the shooting occurred while Bajan was travelling near the border, leaving him in a life-threatening condition.

Local residents confirmed that Major Malick Boye, commander at Laminkoto Military Barracks, was contacted for immediate security assistance. He responded swiftly, emphasising that maintaining peace and order remains a top priority for the Gambian Armed Forces.

Following the incident, military personnel from Kundang were deployed to patrol the border area. Authorities have launched an investigation to ensure justice is served and to prevent further escalation of tensions between communities along the frontier.

No tolerance for hate speech, IGP Touray vows peace in Gambia

Amir Trawally cites peace as 'a responsibility' for each individual