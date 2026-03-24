South Africa Looks to Nigeria for Extra Fuel

South Africa is in talks with Nigeria for a 12-month fuel deal as countries rush to get supply during global shortages.

Most fuel used in southern Africa comes from the Middle East, making South Africa vulnerable when supply problems hit global markets.

South Africa is trying to secure fuel from Nigeria as supply around the world comes under pressure.

The country is in talks for a 12-month deal with a refinery owned by Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote.

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Many countries are now rushing to find fuel. This comes as war linked to Iran affects oil supply.

Dangote's refinery is getting requests from several countries. Ghana and Kenya have also asked for fuel.

Experts say Africa is more exposed because most of its fuel comes from the Middle East. About 75% of fuel used in eastern and southern Africa comes from that region, News24 reported.

This means problems there quickly affect countries like South Africa.

The government said it is moving fast to secure fuel from other places. It said plans are in place to keep supply steady.

Dangote said the biggest issue now is finding fuel, not the price.

"Right now it is not about pricing, it's about availability," he said.

For now, South Africa said it has enough fuel for the coming weeks.

But the country does not have much stored fuel ready to use. It has about 8 million barrels of crude oil in reserve.

This is a problem because South Africa now depends more on fuel from other countries. Several local refineries have shut down or cannot meet standards.

Industry groups say supply is still stable for now. But businesses are preparing in case shortages hit.