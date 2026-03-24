Nigeria: NFF Approves New Statutes, Sets September Date for Elective Congress

Beyond electoral matters, the Congress also approved the appointment of a new global audit firm as the new independent auditor of the federation.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it has approved key amendments to its statutes and electoral framework ahead of the Federation's next Elective Congress fixed for 26 September.

These decisions were among the major resolutions reached at the NFF Extraordinary General Assembly held on Monday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

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The Congress unanimously endorsed proposals by the NFF Executive Committee to amend the federation's statutes (March 2026 Edition), as well as its Electoral Code and Standing Orders. The changes are expected to guide the conduct of elections into the NFF executive board and shape governance structures within Nigerian football in the coming years.

In line with preparations for the elections, the Congress also approved the composition of the NFF Electoral Committee and the Electoral Appeals Committee. Twelve members -- drawn equally from Nigeria's six geopolitical zones -- were nominated to serve across the two bodies.

Those appointed include Matthew Burkala, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Emmanuel Obafemi (North Central); Babagoni Grema and Benjamin Sak (North East); Bature Musa and Abdulmalik Awwal, a professor (North West); Justice C.J. Aneke and Arinze Anughere (South East); Olugbenga Omole and Abayomi Omoyimi (South West); as well as Ayibaye Temedie and Ayi Ukpayam (South South).

According to the communiqué, the members will be inaugurated in Abuja on 25 March, where they are expected to organise themselves into the two committees in line with the provisions of the NFF Electoral Code.

The Electoral Committee will comprise five full members and two alternates, while the Appeals Committee will have three members and two alternates.

The decisions mark a critical step in the NFF's electoral roadmap, with the Elective Congress scheduled to be held in Lafia, Nasarawa State. The congress will elect new officials or potentially renew the mandate of the current leadership, depending on the outcome of the process.

Other matters

Beyond electoral matters, the Congress also approved the appointment of global audit firm Ernst & Young (EY) as the new independent auditor of the federation. The firm will serve an initial four-year term, following what the NFF described as a rigorous selection process involving seven audit firms.

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EY replaces PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which had served as the federation's auditor for nine years. The Congress commended PwC for its service, while expressing confidence that the new appointment would strengthen financial oversight and transparency within the organisation.

Earlier, the assembly observed a minute's silence in honour of former NFF Technical Director Adegboye Onigbinde and ex-Super Eagles captain Henry Nwosu, alongside other key personalities in football who passed away in recent months.

The Congress further commended the Bayelsa State Government for hosting the assembly, highlighting the state's contributions to football development and its support for national sporting activities.

Representatives of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) were present at the meeting, lending international weight to the proceedings and reaffirming global football bodies' interest in Nigeria's governance processes.