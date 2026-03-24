Nigeria: Makinde Convenes PDP Stakeholders' Meeting On 2027 Strategy

23 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is currently convening a pivotal stakeholders' meeting aimed at shaping the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

The meeting being held at the Local Government Service Commission, Secretariat, Ibadan, brought together party leaders, key appointees, and influential figures within the PDP in the state.

Discussions are likely to focus on the ongoing governorship aspirant screening exercise, its preliminary outcomes, primary and the party's broader electoral roadmap.

Key party stakeholders who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Vanguard believed the governor's proactive approach underscored a determination to maintain party unity while positioning the PDP strongly for what is anticipated to be a fiercely contested governorship race in the state.

Further developments are expected following the outcome of the deliberations.

Meanwhile, members of the press have been asked to leave the venue of the event, while the meeting is ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

The governor is on his way to the venue of the event.

Details later...

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.