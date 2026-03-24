Nigeria: Makinde Convenes PDP Stakeholders' Meeting On 2027 Strategy

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is currently convening a pivotal stakeholders' meeting aimed at shaping the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

The meeting being held at the Local Government Service Commission, Secretariat, Ibadan, brought together party leaders, key appointees, and influential figures within the PDP in the state.

Discussions are likely to focus on the ongoing governorship aspirant screening exercise, its preliminary outcomes, primary and the party's broader electoral roadmap.

Key party stakeholders who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Vanguard believed the governor's proactive approach underscored a determination to maintain party unity while positioning the PDP strongly for what is anticipated to be a fiercely contested governorship race in the state.

Further developments are expected following the outcome of the deliberations.

Meanwhile, members of the press have been asked to leave the venue of the event, while the meeting is ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

The governor is on his way to the venue of the event.

Details later...