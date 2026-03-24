Nigeria: NFF Amends Statutes, Picks Sept. 26 for Elective Congress

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved amendments to its statutes and electoral framework, fixing Sept. 26 for its elective congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decisions were taken at an Extraordinary General Assembly held at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Congress unanimously endorsed revisions to the NFF Statutes (March 2026 Edition), Electoral Code and Standing Orders, aimed at strengthening governance and transparency.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It also ratified a 12-member Electoral Committee and Appeals Committee drawn from six geopolitical zones, to be inaugurated on March 25 in Abuja.

On financial governance, Congress approved Ernst & Young as independent auditor for a four-year term, following a competitive selection process involving seven firms.

Delegates confirmed Lafia, Nasarawa State, as host city for the 2026 elective congress, setting the stage for the federation's next leadership transition.

A vote of confidence was passed on the NFF Executive Committee led by Ibrahim Musa Gusau, citing strides in football development nationwide.

The assembly observed a minute's silence for late football figures, including former Technical Director Adegboye Onigbinde and ex-captain Henry Nwosu.

Congress commended President Bola Tinubu for support to sports, particularly funding and incentives for national teams in international competitions.

Bayelsa Government was praised for hosting, while FIFA and CAF representatives attended, expressing support for Nigeria's football reforms.

(NAN)