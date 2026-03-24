Liberia: Keep Liberia Hosts High-Level Forum On Girls' Education, Systemic Change

At the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), the Kids' Educational Engagement Project (KEEP Liberia) hosted a high-level dialogue that underscored the vital role of community-rooted organizations in shaping policy, strengthening systems, and advancing girls' education across Liberia.

Titled "Community-Rooted Leadership: How National Organizations Shape Policy, Systems, and Girls' Education," the event brought together government officials, donors, and African education advocates to explore what can be achieved when local organizations move beyond implementation to become co-creators of national progress.

Mrs. Julia K. Sandiman Gbeyai, Executive Director at the Center of Excellence for Curriculum Development and Textbook Research within the Ministry of Education, opened the session by emphasizing the importance of collaboration between government and civil society. She noted that organizations like KEEP play a critical role in bridging the gap between policy and practice, strengthening local content, enhancing community engagement, and offering real-time insights into system realities.

Hon. Atty. Laura Golokeh, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, highlighted the urgent need for gender-responsive education. She referenced the Ministry's development of a national Girls' Education Scorecard and called for co-creation, flexible funding, and alignment with national priorities to ensure that all girls, especially those in rural areas and those with disabilities, have the opportunity to learn and succeed.

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From the philanthropic perspective, Margretta Supuwood of the Mortensen Family Foundation shared why the organization continues to invest in KEEP: its strong community roots, credibility, and consistency. She challenged common misconceptions, noting that risk is not defined by whether an organization is local, but by its level of accountability.

Sibabalwe Mona of African Collaborative echoed a broader shift in global philanthropy from control to trust, emphasizing that meaningful impact grows when donors support and amplify African-led solutions rather than dictate them.

Emily Gumba of FAWE reinforced the importance of sustainability, stressing the need to integrate programs into national systems, secure government funding, and ensure community voices guide program design.

Dr. Deddeh Supuwood, a KEEP Board Member, brought the conversation back to Liberia, highlighting the organization's national reach, strong community trust, and commitment to producing locally relevant educational materials. She emphasized KEEP's dedication to transparency, accountability, and inclusive partnerships.

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Liberia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Lewis Brown, delivered a compelling call to action, urging increased support for national organizations that have proven their impact and integrity. He stressed that Liberia's continued progress depends on strengthening institutions that are closest to, and most trusted by, its communities.

The dialogue reinforced KEEP Liberia's growing influence as a key partner in advancing education and systemic change. As Founder and CEO Brenda Brewer Moore aptly stated, "When communities lead, systems change."