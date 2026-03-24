Liberia Mourns Musical Icon Nyan Dokpa As Tributes Pour in

The Liberian music community is in mourning following the passing of celebrated vocalist Nyan Dokpa, one of the defining voices behind the legendary Music Maker Band of the 1980s.

Mr. Dokpa died on March 18, 2026, after a prolonged period of illness, family sources confirmed. He reportedly fell at his residence and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital in Ganta City.

For several years, the late musician had been battling hypertension, a condition that worsened in recent months before ultimately leading to his passing.

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News of his death has sent shockwaves through Ganta and beyond, with an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow musicians, and admirers across Liberia and the sub-region.

On social media, many described him as a mentor, cultural icon, and a voice that defined an era.

"My musical instructor is no longer living. My people--legend Nyan Dokpa, rest in peace," one fan wrote in a heartfelt tribute.

"Rest on Mr. Dokpa. You are nowhere to be found now--no one can question God," another mourner expressed.

As one of the lead vocalists of the Music Maker Band, Nyan Dokpa helped shape Liberia's golden era of live band music in the 1980s. The group captivated audiences with its unique blend of Afrobeat rhythms, highlife influences, and rich storytelling rooted in Liberian culture.

Among the band's most enduring classics is the hit song Tombah, recorded in Nigeria in 1987. The track remains a nostalgic anthem for many Liberians and continues to resonate with older and younger generations alike.

Dokpa stood out as one of the three principal vocalists featured on that iconic album, lending his distinctive voice and emotional depth to the band's sound.

Like many Liberians, Dokpa's life and career were disrupted by the civil war. He later relocated to neighboring Conakry, where he continued his musical journey, collaborating with Guinean artists and exploring new creative directions.

During this period, he produced one of his most notable solo works, Mandingo Drum, a track that gained widespread popularity across the Mano River Basin--including Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the song in an earlier interview, Dokpa shared a story rooted in everyday human experiences:

"I developed the music 'Mandingo Drum' from what I experienced in Guinea," he said. "A Mandingo Drum is carried by one person and beaten by another... the story reflected a relationship where trust was broken."

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His ability to transform lived experiences into relatable music was part of what endeared him to fans across cultures and borders.

Born in Zahnboei, Meinpea Administrative District, near the St. John River, Dokpa's love for music began in childhood. He often spoke of growing up immersed in folk tales, traditional songs, and oral history--elements that would later shape his musical identity.

"I developed this singing habit from my childhood in my village," he once recalled, "until I went to Yekepa, where I learned to play guitar."

From Yekepa, his journey led him to Monrovia, where he joined the Music Maker Band and rose to national prominence.

Nyan Dokpa's passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Liberia's musical history. His voice, storytelling, and cultural authenticity helped define a generation and inspired countless young artists.

Beyond the stage, he is remembered as a humble figure who remained connected to his roots and committed to his craft despite life's challenges.

He is survived by his wife, children, and a wide circle of relatives, friends, and admirers both in Liberia and abroad.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

As Liberia reflects on his life, one truth stands clear that though his voice may be silent, the music of Nyan Dokpa will continue to echo--carrying memories, emotions, and stories for generations to come.