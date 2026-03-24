Nigeria Rolls Out HIV Preventive Injection, Targets High-Risk Population

The federal government has commenced the rollout of a new long-acting injectable drug (lenacapavir) for the prevention of HIV infection.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, disclosed this on Monday during a media parley organised by the National HIV, Viral Hepatitis and STDs Control Programme under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in Abuja.

He said, "The Government of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 through a comprehensive and multi-sectoral approach that prioritises the expansion of prevention, treatment, and care services."

Lenacapavir, a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug, is administered once every six months. Dr Salako said the injectable provides "high efficacy in reducing the risk of HIV acquisition" and a "biannual dosing schedule that improves adherence and convenience."

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He added that the drug also offers a discreet prevention option, particularly for key and vulnerable populations who may face challenges with daily medication use.

Dr. Salako disclosed that "About 52,000 doses of the LEN have been provided to catalyse the introduction of LEN in our armaments for HIV prevention and control."

He said the federal government has identified eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the first phase of implementation. These include Anambra, Ebonyi, Gombe, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, and the FCT.

He said the rollout followed extensive planning, including regulatory approvals, training of health workers, facility readiness assessments, and the strengthening of supply chain and monitoring systems.

The minister said the introduction of the injectable drug would complement existing prevention methods, including oral PrEP and other long-acting options, while expanding choices for individuals at risk.

He described the initiative as "a major milestone in Nigeria's HIV prevention response," noting that it is expected to accelerate the reduction of new infections and improve access to prevention services.

He added that the rollout would "strengthen national HIV prevention efforts, expand prevention choices for individuals at risk, and accelerate progress toward the national goal of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030."

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Temitope Ilori, said the drug is not recommended for pregnant women.

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She noted that although global data show Lenacapavir to be highly safe, there is still insufficient evidence on its use during pregnancy.

Ilori described the injectable as a breakthrough addition to Nigeria's HIV prevention options but warned that it does not protect against other sexually transmitted infections, including hepatitis.

The National Coordinator, NASCP, Dr. Adebobola Bashorun, said the federal government is working to expand access to Lenacapavir across more states.

"As we scale up, we are exploring catalytic funding to increase the number of doses and extend coverage to populations most at risk," he explained.

Bashorun added that the new injectable option will complement, not replace, existing HIV prevention methods such as oral PrEP.