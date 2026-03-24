Liberia: C/J Gbeisay Stamps Jic's Finding in Release of Convicted Ghanaian

Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has affirmed the Judicial Inquiry Commission's (JIC) ruling that found Resident Judge Ciapha Carey of the 11th Judicial Circuit in Bomi County negligent for releasing a convicted Ghanaian national, Abdul Razak Kawarnu, in 2023.

In a Supreme Court order to Judge Zuballah A. Kizeku, dated March 12, 2026, Justice Gbeisay wrote: "Consistent with the recommendation of the Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC), you are hereby commanded to enforce the judgment entered by His Honor Peter W. Gbeneweleh, former Assigned Judge, in the above-captioned case."

The Chief Justice's communication added: "And cause the sureties to produce the defendant and ensure that the defendant makes restitution in the amount of the judgment, in accordance with law. This shall constitute your legal and sufficient authority."

The dispute stems from a 2023 complaint filed by Hans Armstrong -- a British national and owner of Horizon Company in Monrovia -- against Judge Carey, alleging ethical misconduct.

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Armstrong's complaint alleged that Judge Carey and then-Bomi County Attorney Jumah Karnley received US$500 from Kawarnu's relatives, James G. Foday and Paulina Karpeh, who stood as sureties to secure the convict's release, contrary to Judge Gbeneweleh's order.

On October 12, 2022, Judge Gbeneweleh convicted Kawarnu and sentenced him to prison for scrapping a D-8 earth-moving machine valued at US$280,000 that belonged to Armstrong and was parked in Malama Town, Senjeh District, Bomi County. The court later reduced the assessed value of the scrapped property to US$135,000.

Because of Kawarnu's poor health, the sentence was suspended on condition that he immediately pay 25% of the judgment -- US$33,750 -- as restitution. When Kawarnu failed to pay, Judge Carey, who had taken over the case, had him arrested and detained until payment was made.

While Kawarnu remained in detention, Judge Carey and County Attorney Karnley accepted US$500 and released him based on a promissory note prepared by his relatives, Foday and Karpeh, as sureties. The note rescheduled the 25% payment, giving the sureties until October 2023 to comply.

Armstrong initially filed a complaint against Kawarnu and several other defendants, who were accused of scrapping the D-8 Yellow Machine in Malama Town.