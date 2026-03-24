Liberia: World Water Day 2026 - Water for Equality

Abuja — On World Water Day, celebrated on March 22, 2026, the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Water Resources Management Centre (WRMC), calls for strengthened mobilization towards more equitable and inclusive water management across the region.

Established by the United Nations in 1993, World Water Day highlights the fundamental importance of water for life, health, human dignity, and sustainable development. Yet, more than two billion people worldwide still lack access to safely managed drinking water.

For the 2026 edition, the theme "Water for Equality" underscores the urgent need to address inequalities in access to water and sanitation. In West Africa, these disparities disproportionately affect women, youth, and vulnerable populations, who play a central role in daily water management but remain underrepresented in decision-making processes.

Over the past decades, significant progress has been made in the region, notably through the adoption of regional and national policies that integrate gender, youth, and social inclusion, as well as the implementation of programs to improve access to safe drinking water for vulnerable communities.

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However, major challenges remain. Climate change, population growth, and increasing pressure on water resources require a profound transformation of current approaches. ECOWAS, therefore, emphasizes the need for more inclusive, participatory, and sustainable water governance.

The Commission calls on all stakeholders -- Member States, transboundary basin organizations, local authorities, civil society, the private sector, and women and youth -- to strengthen their commitment to equitable water resource management.

Making water a driver of social justice, economic development, and lasting peace is now a strategic priority for West Africa.

This momentum will also be central to the first edition of the West Africa Regional Water Forum (FREAO), scheduled for September 2026 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, under the theme:

"Valuing Water to Transform West Africa."