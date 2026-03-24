Liberia: Government Reduces Canoe Fees

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County - March 24, 2026 - Artisanal fishermen in Fanti Town, Lower Buchanan, say the Government of Liberia's decision to reduce annual license fees for fishing canoes is easing financial pressure on coastal communities, but warn that shortage of fishing equipment continues to affect productivity and livelihoods.

The fishermen made the statement Tuesday in Grand Bassa County, three months after the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) implemented a nationwide reduction in licensing fees to strengthen the fisheries sector and improve compliance with regulations.

The reduction policy, announced on November 24, 2025, during the commissioning of Liberia's first semi-industrial fishing vessel, was introduced as part of the government's effort to support artisanal fishermen, increase canoe registration, and promote sustainable fishing practices across coastal counties. The initiative forms part of a broader national strategy to boost food security, create jobs, and expand economic opportunities within Liberia's marine sector.

Under the new fee structure, annual license costs for paddle (non-motorized) canoes were reduced from US$50 to US$30, while motorized canoes with 1-15 horsepower engines dropped from US$250 to US$175. Canoes with engines between 16-40 horsepower were reduced from as high as US$450-US$475 to US$350, depending on size. Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, who represented President Joseph Nyuma Boakai at the time of the announcement, directed NaFAA to ensure full implementation of the new fees across all coastal counties beginning January 1, 2026.

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Fishermen in Grand Bassa say the policy has already brought some relief after years of struggling with high operating costs and unstable income from fishing. Many explained that unpredictable catches and rising expenses previously made it difficult to pay licensing fees, forcing some operators to delay registration or risk violating fisheries regulations.

"On a good day we can make about L$6,000, but some days we come back with only L$1,500 or L$2,000," one fisherman said. "From January to March, the sea is hard, and sometimes we travel far but return with nothing. Most of what we earn goes to food and our children's school fees, so the reduction in fees is helping us."

Despite welcoming the government's decision, fishermen say lack of equipment especially outboard engines remains a serious challenge. Samuel Arton, speaking on behalf of several canoe operators in Fanti Town, said engines supplied through government programs are too few to meet demand, forcing multiple fishermen to share a single machine.

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"Sometimes four fishermen are using one engine," he said. "When one person takes it today, the others must paddle, and that reduces how much we can catch."

The government recently received fishing gear and equipment from the Government of Japan for distribution to fishermen in nine coastal counties, a move intended to improve productivity and support small-scale operators. However, fishermen in Grand Bassa say more supplies are needed if the full benefits of the license fee reduction are to be realized.

Local operators are now calling on authorities to increase the distribution of engines, nets, and safety equipment, stressing that strengthening the artisanal fishing sector will not only support coastal families but also contribute to national food supply, employment, and economic growth.

They say the license fee reduction is a step in the right direction, but without adequate tools, many fishermen will continue to struggle to fully benefit from the government's reform efforts.