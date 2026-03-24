Liberia: LPRA Secures Technical Backing in U.S. Meetings

Washington, D.C. — The Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) has concluded a mission to Washington, D.C., securing commitments for technical support aimed at strengthening Liberia's petroleum governance ahead of the 2026 Direct Negotiation Licensing Round and ongoing supervision of contracts with TotalEnergies EP Liberia (TEEPLIB) and Oranto Petroleum Liberia, Ltd.

The mission produced clear follow-up actions focused on fiscal modeling, regulatory enhancement, investor outreach, and petroleum infrastructure development.

At the International Monetary Fund (IMF), LPRA met with Diego Mesa Puyo of the Fiscal Affairs Department to discuss improving Liberia's petroleum fiscal regime. The IMF signaled potential technical assistance in hydrocarbon fiscal modeling and revenue management, with next steps now being defined.

Engagements with the U.S. Department of Commerce -- including the Commercial Law Development Program and the International Trade Administration -- identified support opportunities to strengthen Liberia's legal and regulatory framework and expand outreach for the 2026 Licensing Round.

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Discussions with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) clarified investment instruments that could support petroleum-related infrastructure. LPRA will help facilitate connections between DFC and the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) to explore potential projects aligned with NOCAL's commercial mandate.

At the U.S. Department of Energy, the delegation advanced cooperation on upstream regulatory capacity, including petroleum data governance, licensing systems, and offshore health, safety, and environmental standards.

Meetings with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) explored the use of political risk insurance and credit-enhancement tools to reduce investor risk and improve project bankability in Liberia's petroleum sector.

"These engagements have established practical avenues for technical cooperation and investment support," said Marilyn T. Logan, Director General of the LPRA. "Our focus now is to translate these discussions into concrete actions that enhance Liberia's petroleum governance and readiness for investment."

The LPRA delegation included Director General Marilyn T. Logan, Board Chairman Hon. Jacob Kabakole, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Hon. Sahr Johnny, and Board Member Cllr. Kou Dorliae. They were joined in Washington by Mr. Charles Allen, Minister Counselor at the Embassy of Liberia.