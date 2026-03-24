Nigeria: Wike Knocks Makinde, Warns Him Not to Start a Fight He Can't Win

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday, mocked Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, warning him not to initiate "a fight that he can't fight".

Wike spoke at a purported 107th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja

He described as "unfortunate" claims allegedly made by Makinde regarding meetings involving the FCT minister and President Bola Tinubu, saying such assertions are misleading.

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Wike alleged, "Unfortunately, I was watching my friend before, Seyi Makinde, when he went to Bauchi, he said that he had a meeting with me and the president, that I said we were in control of government as well as the judiciary, which gave us an ex parte order at Ibadan.

"It's unfortunate a fight you cannot fight, you started. Politics is not a contract work and a business venture. Politics and business are two different things.

"Politics is not a contract of Shell. I didn't go into politics to be a contractor. I went into politics to have power. You wanted money. You had contract of over $1.7 million. Hey, stay there. This is my own territory. Stay as a contractor."

The FCT minister also cautioned party members not to be involved in double dealing, warning that those who fail to demonstrate loyalty to the cause risk being side-lined.

"After this NEC meeting, anybody that doesn't show commitment to the convention, don't come back after and say you are fully back. I will not accept that," Wike said, while placing emphasis on party unity and genuine reconciliation among factions.

The chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Working Committee, a faction loyal to Wike, Abdulrahman Mohammed, declared a "no victor, no vanquished" outcome as he said the party had intensified efforts to reconcile ahead of the group's national convention scheduled to hold in Abuja.

Mohammed, in his address to members at the meeting, described the convention as a defining moment for the party's future.

"This convention is not merely a routine exercise; it is a critical milestone that will shape the future direction of our party," he said.

He stted that the parry had made significant progress in stabilising its structures and restoring confidence in the light of recent legal and political challenges.

"The recent judicial pronouncements, approached with a spirit of reconciliation and inclusiveness, have further reinforced our commitment to unity. There is no victor and no vanquished, only a shared commitment to rebuild, reposition, and strengthen our party," he stated.

Mohammed disclosed that the ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses nationwide were successfully conducted, describing them as largely peaceful and reflective of the party's democratic ideals.

He entreated party members to remain united and disciplined as the party approached the convention, stressing that PDP remains as one indivisible family.

The National Caretaker Committee said it had commenced the sale of nomination forms ahead of its forthcoming national convention.

The decision was announced yesterday in Abuja, where leaders reviewed preparations and timelines for the convention.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the faction called on interested aspirants to adhere strictly to its guidelines.

The communiqué was signed by Mohammed, and Acting National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

According to the communique of the meeting, "NEC noted that the sale of nomination forms for the forthcoming national convention has commenced.

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"All interested aspirants are advised to comply with the approved guidelines and timelines as issued by the party."

It said NEC also reaffirmed the zoning formula for national elective positions, indicating that the distribution of offices would follow established arrangements designed to balance regional interests.

The communiqué stated, "The zoning arrangement shall serve as the guiding framework for the forthcoming national convention.

"NEC reaffirmed the party's readiness for the forthcoming national convention and directed all relevant organs and committees to ensure seamless coordination for a successful, credible, and transparent exercise.

"NEC reiterated the supremacy of the Party and called on all members to remain united, disciplined, and committed to the collective interest of the PDP."