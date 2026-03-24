Nigeria: Boat Mishap - Nigerian Navy Rescues Seven Survivors in Bayelsa

Abuja — The Nigerian Navy has rescued seven survivors following a boat mishap in the waterways of Bayelsa State, in a swift search and rescue operation aimed at saving lives after a collision.

The incident occurred at the Ogboinbiri waterways in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, involving a Tantita patrol boat and a wooden market boat.

The rescue effort was launched immediately after a distress call alerted naval authorities to the accident.

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In a statement, the Director of Naval Information, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh were promptly deployed to the scene.

Their rapid response led to the successful rescue of seven victims, who were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment.

He added that search efforts are ongoing to locate other missing persons from the incident.

The Navy noted the operation reflects its commitment to the vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas which prioritises not only maritime security but also the protection of lives within Nigeria's waters.

It further highlighted its consistent track record in search and rescue missions across the country's waterways, citing recent operations including the rescue of passengers during a sea robbery incident in the Ibaka-Calabar Channel, as well as multiple interventions involving distressed and burning vessels in Calabar waters.

According to the Navy, these efforts underscore its role as a responsive and people-oriented maritime force. It reassured the public of its readiness to continue deploying assets and personnel for prompt response to maritime emergencies in line with global best practices.