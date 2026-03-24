Liberia: LPRA Secures Pathways for Liberia - Technical Support Following Washington Mission With IMF and U.S. Agencies

Monrovia — The Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) has concluded a mission to Washington, D.C., securing pathways for technical support to strengthen Liberia's petroleum governance framework ahead of Liberia's 2026 Direct Negotiation Licensing Round and the supervision contracts with TotalEnergies EP Liberia (TEEPLIB) and Oranto Petroleum Liberia, Ltd.

The mission resulted in concrete follow-up actions to support fiscal modeling, regulatory strengthening, American investors' outreach, and petroleum infrastructure development in Liberia.

At the International Monetary Fund (IMF), discussions with Diego Mesa Puyo of the Fiscal Affairs Department focused on strengthening Liberia's petroleum fiscal regime.

The LPRA confirmed the potential provision of technical assistance for hydrocarbon fiscal modeling and revenue management frameworks.

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Follow-up engagements are underway, to define the scope and modalities of this support.

Engagements with the U.S. Department of Commerce, including the Commercial Law Development Program and the International Trade Administration, identified opportunities to strengthen Liberia's legal and regulatory framework for exploration and production and to support investor outreach for the 2026 Licensing Round.

At the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), discussions clarified the Corporation's financing instruments for project engagement.

The LPRA will work to facilitate linkages between DFC and the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) to advance potential investments in petroleum-related infrastructure, consistent with NOCAL's commercial mandate. At the U.S.

Department of Energy, the mission advanced discussions on technical cooperation in upstream regulatory capacity, including petroleum data governance, licensing systems, and offshore health, safety and environmental standards.

Discussions with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) explored the application of political risk insurance and credit enhancement instruments to support investment in Liberia's petroleum sector, particularly in reducing investor risk and improving project bankability.

"These engagements have established clear pathways for technical cooperation and support. We will now translate these discussions into concrete actions that strengthen Liberia's petroleum governance and investment readiness," said Marilyn T. Logan, Director General of the LPRA.

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The LPRA delegation was led by Director General Marilyn T. Logan and included Jacob Kabakole, Chairman of the LPRA Board; Sahr Johnny, Senior Economic Advisor to the President; and Cllr. Kou Dorliae, Member of the LPRA Board of Directors.

The delegation was joined in Washington by Mr. Charles Allen, Minister Counselor at the Embassy of Liberia.