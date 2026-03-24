Nigeria: Tinubu's UK Visit,Symbol of Strong Leadership,Says Foog Women

The FOOG Women Support Group for Asiwaju, a coalition of women advocating for the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has thrown its weight behind the president's continued stay in office, citing his recent state visit to the United Kingdom as a demonstration of strength, resilience, and capable leadership.

In a statement issued on Sunday, and signed by the Director General of the group, Chief Esther Orighomisan Okotie-Eboh, IYE of Warri kingdom, the group referenced remarks made by former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bolaji Akinyemi, who had reflected on symbolic moments during the president's trip, particularly an incident in Windsor where the president climbed a flight of steps.

According to the women's group, the moment highlighted by Akinyemi highlights the importance of perception in leadership and reinforces confidence in Tinubu's physical fitness and ability to steer the nation forward.

"We align with the observations of Professor Akinyemi that leadership is not only about policies but also about perception and reassurance," the group stated.

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"President Tinubu's composure and confidence during the visit send a strong message to Nigerians and the international community that he remains fit and capable to lead."

The coalition emphasized that beyond diplomatic engagements, the president's outing in the United Kingdom projected stability and continuity at a time when global confidence in leadership is critical. They noted that such symbolic gestures play a vital role in shaping investor confidence and strengthening bilateral relations.

Highlighting Nigeria's long-standing ties with the United Kingdom, the FOOG Women Support Group said the visit further cemented cooperation in key areas such as trade, security, and cultural exchange. They commended the administration for sustaining international partnerships and positioning Nigeria as a reliable global actor.

The group also reiterated its call for sustained support for President Tinubu, urging Nigerians to look beyond political differences and focus on the broader national interest.

"As women committed to national development and inclusive governance, we believe that continuity in leadership is essential at this time," the statement added. "We therefore strongly support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to continue as President, as he works to consolidate ongoing reforms and strengthen Nigeria's global standing."

They concluded by urging stakeholders across sectors to rally behind the administration in order to achieve long-term stability, economic growth, and national progress.