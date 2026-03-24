Liberia: MNG Gold Liberia Rejects Social Media Allegations On Its Operations

Gbarnga — MNG Gold Liberia has pushed back against a wave of allegations circulating on social media regarding its operations and relationship with host communities, describing many of the claims as inaccurate and misleading.

The company made its position known last week during a press conference held in Gbarnga, where its spokesperson Matthew Gbanken addressed a range of concerns, from hiring practices to community development initiatives.

Speaking to reporters, Gbanken said the company remains committed to transparency and fairness in all aspects of its work, particularly in its recruitment process.

He explained that MNG Gold Liberia follows a structured system that requires all applicants to meet clearly defined qualifications, undergo background checks, and pass medical examinations before being considered for employment.

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"We have a very clear process that guides how people are hired at MNG. Every applicant must meet the required standards, and we do not make exceptions outside those procedures. This ensures fairness and accountability in our recruitment system," Gbanken said.

He further disclosed that the company has established an Employment Committee that reviews applications, including those submitted by members of host communities. According to him, the committee plays a critical role in ensuring that recruitment decisions are not influenced by favouritism or external pressure.

"We have put in place an Employment Committee to ensure that the process remains credible. Even when community members apply, their applications go through the same level of scrutiny as any other candidate. That is how we maintain trust in our system," he added.

Addressing a specific allegation involving a local resident, Mercy S. Konyolo, Gbanken clarified the circumstances surrounding her engagement with the company.

He stated that Konyolo had organized a protest earlier in the year and later requested a meeting with MNG management, which the company granted.

According to him, during the meeting, she requested employment in the Human Resources department, a request that was declined due to qualification requirements. He said the company offered her an alternative role, but she was unable to meet the necessary medical criteria for employment.

"We listened to her concerns and even offered her another opportunity within the company. Unfortunately, she did not meet the medical requirements, which are mandatory for all employees. These standards are in place for safety and cannot be overlooked," Gbanken explained.

On the issue of employment benefits for local residents, the company rejected claims that communities are being sidelined. Gbanken stated that a significant majority of the workforce is drawn from Kokoyah District and Bong County, reflecting the company's commitment to local inclusion.

"It is simply not true that locals are being excluded. Between 85 and 90 percent of our workforce comes from the surrounding communities. That is a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that local people benefit from our operations," he said.

He also addressed allegations of nepotism involving Senior Human Resource Officer Maron Siakor, firmly denying any wrongdoing.

Gbanken emphasized that hiring decisions at MNG are based strictly on merit and not on personal relationships or geographic origin.

"We do not practice nepotism at MNG. Every individual who works here has gone through the same recruitment process. We do not consider where you come from, but whether you meet the requirements for the job," he stated.

Beyond employment concerns, the company outlined its contributions to community development, particularly in the areas of water supply, education, and healthcare. Gbanken noted that MNG continues to provide safe drinking water to Sayewheh Town through a reservoir constructed by the company.

"Access to safe drinking water is essential, and we have made it a priority to support communities like Sayewheh. The reservoir we built continues to serve residents, and we remain committed to maintaining it," he said.

On education, he explained that a vocational training facility constructed by the company is currently being used for academic purposes, in line with an agreement reached with local authorities and the Ministry of Education. He added that plans remain in place to introduce vocational programs in the future.

"We agreed with the authorities that the facility would temporarily support academic learning. However, our long term plan is to ensure that vocational training is introduced so that young people can gain practical skills," Gbanken noted.

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Regarding healthcare, the company stated that the Sayewheh Town Clinic has already been handed over to the government, but MNG continues to provide support to ensure its effective operation. This includes supplying fuel, providing meals for staff, and offering stipends, while also planning to construct staff housing to enable round the clock services.

"The clinic belongs to the government, but we are still supporting it because we understand the importance of healthcare in these communities. Our goal is to see it operate fully and serve the people effectively," he said.

Gbanken also dismissed claims that the company's Community Liaison Office is inactive, describing the department as a key link between MNG and local residents. He said the office regularly engages with communities and keeps detailed records of its interactions.

"Our Community Liaison Office is very active. We meet with community members regularly, document concerns, and work to address them. Engagement is an ongoing process for us, not a one-time effort," he added.

Gbanken emphasized that MNG Gold Liberia remains focused on promoting development, fostering trust, and operating in a transparent manner across its concession areas.