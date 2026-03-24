Liberia: Labour Ministry Moves to Prosecute LAC for Alleged Decades-Long Work Permit Violations

Monrovia — The Ministry of Labour has issued a 30-day ultimatum to the management of the Liberia Agriculture Company (LAC) operating in Grand Bassa County to provide justification for its alleged failure to pay work permit fees for foreign employees since the company began operations in Liberia in 1959.

Addressing journalists over the weekend, Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. disclosed that records in the Ministry's possession indicate that, despite nearly 70 years of operation, LAC has consistently failed to obtain and pay for labour work permits for its foreign workforce, as required by law.

The Minister acknowledged that while LAC has been paying immigration residence permit fees, it has neglected to pay labour-related work permit fees, claiming exemption.

However, he noted that historical records show previous administrations had requested compliance, but the company failed to adhere.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Former Ministers Samuel Kofi Woods and Moses Y. Kollie formally communicated with the company on this matter, but their requests were ignored. This administration is prepared to pursue all legal remedies, including court action, to address this situation," Minister Kruah stated.

He emphasized that a work permit is not merely a tax obligation but a legal requirement for any foreign national seeking employment in Liberia.

"LAC has operated in Liberia for nearly 70 years, and the Ministry possesses documentation detailing the timeline of its employment of foreign workers. The court will ultimately determine the legality of the company's actions. We are committed to pursuing this matter in accordance with the law," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour has announced the commencement of the first phase of a nationwide labour inspection and enforcement exercise aimed at ensuring compliance with work permit regulations.

This exercise is one of three planned inspections designed to enforce full adherence to the Decent Work Act, particularly provisions relating to the issuance of work permits for foreign workers.

According to Minister Kruah, the enforcement exercise will be conducted in collaboration with the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and CETIS. It will cover all employment institutions, including concession areas, across the country.

He urged all institutions to ensure that work permits for foreign employees are valid and up to date, and to fully disclose all non-Liberian staff in their employment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He warned that failure to comply will constitute a violation of the law. The Minister further noted that all inspection teams will be properly identified with official letters signed by the Ministry, and called on businesses, institutions, and concession companies to cooperate fully with the exercise.