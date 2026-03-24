Ghana: 70 Percent Road Projects Under 'Big Push' to Be Ready End of 2027 - -Minister

SUNYANI — The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwame Governs Agbodza, has assured that by the end of 2027, about 70 per cent of road projects under the "Big Push" initiative will be completed nationwide.

Speaking at a public forum at the University of Energy and Natural Resources in the Bono Region, as part of the Resetting Ghana Tour, the Minister disclosed that close to four major road projects were currently under construction in the area.

He emphasised that the John Dramani Mahama administration was shifting from the era of unfulfilled promises, assuring that tangible results would be delivered within the government's tenure.

"You are in Sunyani, you see road projects ongoing. When you are in Jinijini, you see similar works. Our duty is to remain in the field and deliver. I can assure you that by the end of 2027, almost 70 per cent of 'Big Push' projects, including those in every region, will be completed," he stated.Related Articles Opinion leader advises drivers on road safetyDecember 15, 2022

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For his part, the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, stated that the government was prioritising the completion of hospital projects, including those under the Agenda 111 programme.

He announced that effective April, all health facilities under the primary healthcare system would receive medical equipment procured by the government, a move he said would enhance healthcare delivery at no additional cost to the facilities. This includes mammogram and echocardiography machines, a dialysis centre, as well as the construction of an Infectious Disease Centre.

Mr. Akandoh further disclosed that under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, the Sunyani Teaching Hospital was being retooled with modern equipment. These interventions, he emphasised, would strengthen the hospital's capacity to manage non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and improve overall healthcare delivery.