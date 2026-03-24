Ghana: Eid UL-Fitr - President Mahama Urges National Unity

Muslims across the country on Friday celebrated Eid ul-Fitr to mark the end of fasting in the month of Ramadan.

Eid ul-Fitr is a special prayer of thanksgiving observed by Muslims worldwide after fasting for 29 or 30 days.

Addressing Muslims at the Black Star Square on Friday, President John Dramani Mahama cautioned against what he called forces that threaten Ghana's national cohesion, urging citizens to eschew division, extremism, and intolerance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said preserving national unity remained critical to the country's developmental strive. "Let us reject anything that will divide us. Let us reject extremism and intolerance. Let us choose dialogue over discord, unity over division, and peace over conflict," the President preached.

Related Articles

President Mahama noted that Ghana's longstanding religious tolerance is the envy of many, and all efforts must be made to protect it as a treasured strength. "Our diversity of faith and culture is not a weakness; it is our strength. Muslims and Christians celebrate each other's holy days and coexist as one people. This harmony is a precious gift, and we must protect it. Fellow citizens, Ghana continues to stand as a shining example of peaceful coexistence. Our diversity of faith and culture is not a weakness; it is rather our strength," he stated.

The values for Eid ul-Fitr--discipline, compassion, and unity--cultivated during the 30 days of fasting that preceded the festival, President Mahama urged, should be upheld.

In the view of the President, the importance of Eid goes beyond a day's celebration to committing to righteous living and social responsibility. "My brothers and sisters, Eid is not only a celebration, it is a call to continuity. Let us carry forward the spirit of Ramadan in how we treat one another, in how we serve our communities, in how we uphold justice and fairness," he indicated.

He urged citizens to be guided by compassion for the vulnerable, kindness towards neighbours, and integrity in their daily lives to drive national development.

On governance and development, President Mahama recommitted his administration to the Resetting Agenda in the areas of education, job creation, healthcare, infrastructure, and targeted investment in underserved communities, including Zongos. He noted that these goals could not be achieved without citizens backing the administration and playing their roles. "Government alone cannot achieve this. We need your partnership, your prayers, and your continued commitment to national development," he urged.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Leading the prayers, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, asked for Allah's blessing and guidance for the three arms of government to deliver on their mandates for the betterment of the Ghanaian people.

The Eid ul-Fitr prayer was attended by Muslim families drawn from across the capital, adorned in mostly white apparel, to mark the end of the month of Ramadan, a period where Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.