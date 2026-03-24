Ghana: 'Big Push' Projects Target Local Contractors

The Urban Roads Department, an agency under the Ministry of Roads and Highways, has awarded contracts covering a total of 150 kilometres of roads as part of the government's efforts to improve the quality of roads in towns and cities across the country.

Out of the 16 contracts awarded across five regions under the "Big Push" programme, 14, valued at over GH¢6 billion, are being executed by Ghanaian contractors.

The local firms undertaking some of the projects include Murisco Ltd, Kojo Job Company Ltd, Arab Contractors Ghana Ltd, Kingspok Company Limited, Oswal Investments Ltd, Hatfast Ltd, Serengeti Construction Ltd, Ashcal Investment Ltd, and Mmanab Company Ltd.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, explained in a statement that the contracts were awarded through sole-sourcing and restricted tendering to ensure speedy completion, taking into account the competence and capacity of the selected companies.

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"Contracts were procured predominantly through restricted tendering to ensure rapid project commencement. Before procurement, the ministry and its agencies conducted extensive engineering studies, including feasibility studies and secured Seal of Quality and Commitment Authorisation for each project," he explained.

According to the minister, factors such as past performance, track record, ability to mobilise quickly, proximity to ongoing projects, and financial and equipment capacity were considered in selecting the contractors.

"Contractors were selected based on their proven competence, experience, and ability to deliver projects efficiently within tight timeframes. Priority was given to firms with a strong track record and sufficient resources to mobilise quickly," he added.

He said value-for-money assessments were conducted by the Ghana Institution of Surveyors to ensure that the projects deliver optimal results relative to the investment made.

Mr Agbodza further explained that the contracts prioritised competent, experienced, and well-resourced Ghanaian firms in order to build their capacity to deliver major infrastructure projects.

"Procurement processes complied with Ghana's public procurement framework, emphasising transparency, accountability, and value for money," he mentioned.

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He added that fair contract prices were determined through a process in which contractors submitted bids using unpriced bills of quantities, allowing for negotiations and ensuring competitive pricing rather than pre-determined rates.

"The ministry's approach balances speed, quality, and accountability. By packaging projects according to the capacity of qualified contractors and prioritising local firms, the government ensures timely delivery, value for money, and alignment with national development goals," he stated.