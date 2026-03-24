Zimbabwe/Botswana: Warriors Coach Marinica Targets Four Nations Tournament to Build Future Squad

Warriors coach Marian Marinica says he will use the upcoming Four Nations Tournament as a platform to build a competitive squad for future assignments.

The Four Nations tournament is scheduled to run from March 28 to April 2 and will feature Zimbabwe, hosts Botswana, Malawi and Zambia.

Marinica has, however, been dealt a major blow after an injury crisis forced the withdrawal of four key players, Knowledge Musona, Tawanda Maswanhise, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya and Prince Dube.

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The quartet has since been replaced by Washington Navaya (Hardrock), Godknows Murwira (Scottland), Mongameli Tshuma (Highlanders) and Jarrison Selemani (FC Platinum).

"So we need to start preparing now for competitive matches, which, in fact, these two matches will be extremely competitive.

"We are looking forward to starting to put in the work for a competitive experience and a successful team that we want to build for the future.

"As much as possible, although we have a very, very short period of time, technically we will have only two full sessions with everyone," said Marinica.

The Warriors began camp in Bulawayo on Monday, with more foreign-based players expected to arrive on Tuesday morning.

Zimbabwe will play Highlanders FC on Wednesday in a warm-up match set to mark the Bulawayo giants' 100-year anniversary celebrations.

After the Bosso clash, the team will travel to Francistown for the Four Nations tournament.