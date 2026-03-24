Nigeria: Drink Water, Exercise, Rest to Save Your Kidneys - -Nephrologists

At 42, Chinedu never imagined that soft drinks, missed sleep, and untreated high blood pressure could threaten his life.

The experts say kidneys are silent workers. Dr. Nmadu Danladi, Consultant Nephrologist at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, said, "People often think about the heart or liver, but kidneys are hidden at the back, quietly doing their work. Most only discover a problem when it's too late. Kidney failure is devastating - emotionally, physically, and financially."

Danladi urged Nigerians to adopt five simple lifestyle measures to protect their kidneys.

"Drink plenty of water, get adequate rest, exercise regularly, reduce red meat and salt intake, and undergo regular medical checkups.

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"Hydration is critical. Men should aim for 2.7 litres daily, women 2.5 litres. Don't wait until you're thirsty. Now that the weather is too hot, it is better to aim at least 3.5 to 4 litres every day."

Early detection is the key to preventing irreversible damage. "Kidneys are priceless. Prevention is far cheaper and easier than dialysis or transplant. Drink water, rest well, exercise, eat wisely, and check your health. Don't wait until it's too late."

Danladi said the second Thursday of March every year is set aside to remind people about their kidneys.

"The truth about kidney disease is that you may not know anything is wrong until the kidney is almost completely damaged. It does not show early signs, which is why many patients present very late." Danladi warned that the financial burden of kidney failure is devastating for most Nigerian families.

"Kidney failure is extremely expensive. It costs not only the patient but also relatives around them in terms of money and time. Roughly speaking, the treatment of kidney disease can cost about N1 million every month," he said.

He said dialysis alone costs between N40,000 and N50,000 per session in many hospitals, with patients requiring multiple sessions weekly to survive.

However, he noted that the Federal Government's dialysis subsidy programme has helped to ease the burden on patients at the FMC.

"In our centre, dialysis has been subsidised to about N12, 000 per session. You can imagine the gap the government is bridging by bringing the cost down from about N50,000 to N12,000," he said.

Danladi revealed that the hospital now carries out between 300 and 350 dialysis sessions monthly due to the increasing number of patients. "On average we perform about 20 to 25 dialysis sessions daily, and we see about two to three new emergency cases of kidney failure almost every day," he said.

He explained that kidney disease can often be managed if detected early.

"When patients are diagnosed in stages one to three, there is a lot we can do with medication and lifestyle changes to slow down or stop progression to kidney failure," he said.

lifestyle measures to protect their kidneys.

"We advise people to drink plenty of water, reduce salt intake, cut down on red meat and increase vegetables in their meals. Ideally, vegetables should make up about half of the plate," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of routine screening.

"The tests are very simple. We conduct a blood test to check creatinine, which is a waste product removed by the kidneys. We also do a urine test and imaging to see how the kidneys look and whether there are blockages," he said.

According to him, adults without underlying health conditions should check their kidneys at least once a year from the age of 40, while people with hypertension, diabetes or a family history of kidney disease should begin screening earlier.

"The most common cause of kidney damage in Nigeria is hypertension, followed by diabetes. If you have any of these conditions, you must check your kidneys regularly," he said.

Also speaking, Consultant Nephrologist at FMC, Dr. Muyideen Orolu,who shared the ABC framework for early detection: blood tests, urine tests, and imaging, said: "A blood test measures creatinine to see if kidneys are filtering properly. Urinalysis checks for protein or waste buildup. Imaging detects structural issues. Everyone should do this at least once a year, earlier if you have hypertension, diabetes, or a family history of kidney disease."

He described kidney disease as a silent condition that often progresses without warning signs.

"Most patients do not have symptoms until the kidneys have already failed. That is why awareness and early screening are extremely important," he said.

Orolu said the hospital organised community outreach activities to detect hidden cases of kidney disease. "We began the day with an awareness walk within our community and invited residents to return to the hospital for free health screening. We are checking blood pressure, blood sugar and conducting urinalysis to identify people who may be at risk," he said. He warned that the indiscriminate use of medications and herbal mixtures is worsening the burden of kidney disease in the country.

"Many people use antibiotics, painkillers and herbal concoctions indiscriminately. These substances can be very harmful to the kidneys," he said.

Orolu emphasised that early detection is the only true way to salvage the nation's health. He recommended a "1, 2, 3" check-up at least once a year for those over 40. This includes a blood test to check creatinine waste levels, a urine test to see how the kidney is filtering, and medical imaging to take a picture of the kidney to look for blockages.

Speaking, Assistant Director of Nursing and Head of the Dialysis Unit at FMC, Mrs. Ogunleye Julianah Monisola, said hospitals are witnessing an alarming increase in kidney disease cases.

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"Kidney problems are now very common. In fact, in the hospital we see them almost as frequently as malaria," she said.

She blamed late presentation for the large number of severe cases seen at health facilities.

"Most patients come very late when the disease has already reached the end stage. Only a few patients present early when the condition can still be managed," she said.

Monisola also warned against the misuse of over-the-counter medications and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

"Many people take painkillers such as paracetamol and ibuprofen without prescription. Excessive use of these drugs can damage the kidneys," she said.

She also cautioned against excessive consumption of sugary drinks, alcohol and unregulated herbal mixtures.

"Herbal mixtures are dangerous because there is no proper measurement and many contain toxins that can damage the kidneys," she said.

She urged Nigerians to prioritise preventive healthcare through regular medical checkups, adequate hydration, balanced diets and sufficient rest.

"People should not wait until they break down before checking their health. If kidney disease is detected early, it can be treated and managed before it progresses to kidney failure," she said.