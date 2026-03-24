Africa: Nigeria Pushes for Deeper Africa-Latin America Ties

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has called for stronger economic, cultural, and strategic cooperation between Africa and Latin America.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the CELAC-Africa High-Level Forum in Bogotá, Tuggar described the gathering as a critical platform for advancing dialogue and partnership among regions of the Global South.

In a statement on Sunday by Alkasim Abdulkadir, a media aide to the minister, Tuggar commended Colombian President Gustavo Petro for convening the forum, noting that it comes at a time of growing global uncertainty marked by conflicts and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

"We live in extraordinary times," the Minister said, warning that global conflicts, regardless of geographic distance, carry real consequences for developing nations.

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He urged participating countries to take collective responsibility in shaping outcomes that mitigate global risks and promote shared stability.

Tuggar emphasised that Africa and Latin America must work together to redefine their place in a changing international order, which he described as increasingly fragmented and unequal.

He called for a united voice among Global South nations to advocate for fairer systems and more effective partnerships.

Highlighting Nigeria's priorities, the Minister identified key areas for collaboration, including education, energy, agriculture, solid minerals, and technology.

He also reaffirmed Nigeria's longstanding commitment to international cooperation, referencing the country's Technical Aid Corps programme, which has deployed skilled professionals to Caribbean nations since 1987.

According to him, Nigeria is ready to expand cooperation with CELAC countries across trade, health, culture, and climate resilience.

The CELAC-Africa High-Level Forum, held from March 20 to 21, 2026, brought together leaders and representatives from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa to deepen cooperation across political, economic, and cultural domains.