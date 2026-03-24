Nigeria: NPFL - Kano Pillars Stun Enyimba, Ignite Relegation Battle

Kano Pillars secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Enyimba of Aba in a thrilling Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) encounter yesterday and boosted their survival hopes.

The win, secured through a dominant performance, sends shockwaves through the league's lower echelons and tightens the relegation dogfight to an almost unbearable degree.

From the opening whistle, Kano Pillars displayed an intensity befitting a team fighting for their lives, with goals from C. Okorie and former Super Eagles captain Ahned Musa sealing the win.

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From the outset, Kano Pillars displayed their intent, taking the lead in the 11th minute through a well-taken goal by C. Okorie, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Enyimba struggled to find their rhythm, and just before halftime, A. Musa doubled Pillars' advantage in the 45th minute, leaving the Aba giants with a significant uphill battle.

The second half saw Kano Pillars maintain their defensive solidity, effectively neutralizing Enyimba's attempts to get back into the game. Despite efforts from the visitors, Pillars held firm to secure a valuable three points.

This vital win propels Kano Pillars to 17th position on the NPFL log, accumulating 36 points. Remarkably, this puts them level on points with both 15th-placed Enyimba and 16th-placed Wikki Tourists FC, albeit with a superior goal difference for the latter two.

The significance of this result is further amplified by the fact that Kano Pillars still have a crucial game in hand, offering them a golden opportunity to climb even further out of the danger zone.

Elsewhere in the league, the day's fixtures provided a mix of expected outcomes and surprising twists. Enugu Rangers secured a comfortable 2-0 win over El Kanemi Warriors, while Katsina United narrowly edged out Shooting Stars 1-0 in a tense affair. Kun Khalifat and Ikorodu City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw, sharing the spoils. Plateau United continued their strong form with a 1-0 victory against Bayelsa United, and Remo Stars put on an impressive display to defeat Kwara United 3-1.

In a less eventful match, Warri Wolves FC and Bendel Insurance battled to a goalless draw.

However, all eyes will remain firmly fixed on the unfolding drama at the bottom of the table. Kano Pillars' unexpected triumph against Enyimba has injected a fresh wave of excitement and anxiety into the relegation battle.

With several teams now clustered on the same points tally and a game in hand for Pillars, the final weeks of the NPFL season promise to be a nail-biting spectacle as clubs fight tooth and nail to retain their top-flight status. The momentum is now firmly with Kano Pillars, but the road to survival remains fraught with challenges.