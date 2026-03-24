Africa: Guinea Denies Challenging 1976 Afcon Result

The Guinean Football Federation has denied reports that it has initiated legal proceedings to challenge the result of the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations, saying the claims circulating on social media are false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Sunday, March 22, 2026, the federation said it had not filed any case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport or the Confederation of African Football regarding the historic tournament.

The federation said recent reports had wrongly suggested that Guinea was attempting to challenge the outcome of its match against Morocco during the 1976 tournament, a claim it described as inaccurate and without any official basis.

The Guinean federation clarified that the Guinea-Morocco match was played on March 14, 1976, in Addis Ababa and ended in a 1-1 draw. Guinea took the lead through Chérif Souleymane in the 33rd minute before Morocco equalised in the 86th minute through Ahmed Makrouh, also known as Baba.

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The federation further explained that the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations did not have a traditional final. Instead, after the initial group stage, qualified teams played in a final round-robin group, with the team finishing top of the group crowned champion.

Morocco finished top of the final group and was officially crowned African champions, while Guinea finished second.

The statement comes at a time when African football is facing growing controversy and scrutiny over governance decisions, particularly following Caf's recent decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco.

The Government of Senegal has already called for an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within Caf after the organisation's Appeals Committee overturned the result of the 2025 Afcon final.

Caf ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match after a walk-off during a disputed late penalty incident, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory despite Senegal originally winning the match 1-0 after extra time.

The decision has sparked widespread criticism across the continent and internationally, with political leaders, football officials and players questioning the integrity of decision-making in African football.

Former World Footballer of the Year and President of Liberia, George Weah, described Caf's decision as "absurd" and warned that football results must be decided on the pitch rather than in boardrooms.

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Senegal captain Sadio Mané also criticised African football leadership, saying decisions made off the pitch were undermining the game and the passion of millions of fans across the continent.

The controversy has triggered broader debates about governance, transparency and fairness in African football, with some analysts warning that the ongoing disputes could end up at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and become a landmark legal battle for the sport in Africa.

Against this backdrop, the Guinean Football Federation said its statement was intended to clarify historical facts and prevent misinformation, reiterating its commitment to fair play, respect for sporting regulations and unity in African football.