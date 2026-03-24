Africa: Dangote Refinery Sells Fuel Across Africa After Reaching Full Capacity

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has begun exporting fuel across Africa after reaching full production capacity, marking a shift in regional fuel supply dynamics.

The refinery shipped about 456,000 tons of petroleum products in its first export wave, representing less than a fifth of its monthly output. The facility ramped up to its full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day last month, according to the company.

Cargoes have been delivered to Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Ghana, Togo and Tanzania, as countries seek alternative fuel sources following disruptions to supply from the Middle East.

The exports come after reduced fuel flows linked to geopolitical tensions following the Iran conflict in late February. African importers have turned to regional supply sources to secure fuel and reduce exposure to long-distance shipments.

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The refinery, owned by Aliko Dangote, is the largest in Africa and one of the largest single-train refineries globally. It was built to meet domestic demand and support exports across the continent.

Key Takeaways

The start of exports from Dangote Refinery marks a structural shift in Africa's energy trade flows. For decades, many African countries have relied on imported refined products from Europe, the Middle East and Asia due to limited local refining capacity. By reaching full capacity and exporting fuel, the refinery introduces a regional supply source that can reduce dependency on long-distance imports and improve supply stability.

The timing of the exports highlights the role of local refining capacity during global disruptions, as tensions affecting Middle Eastern supply routes push African countries to diversify sourcing. The ability to supply markets from West to East Africa also reflects improvements in intra-African trade links and logistics networks.

Over time, consistent exports could reduce fuel import bills, improve trade balances and support regional energy security. However, the scale of impact will depend on distribution infrastructure, pricing competitiveness and the refinery's ability to maintain high utilization rates. The development also positions Nigeria as a net exporter of refined products, changing its role in global energy markets and creating new revenue streams tied to downstream oil exports.