Liberia: Policymakers Demand Urgent Reforms to Strengthen Accountability, Expand Youth Inclusion

- Policymakers, governance experts and civil society leaders are calling for sweeping reforms to strengthen accountability and expand youth participation in Liberia's democracy, warning that failure to act could deepen corruption, exclusion and institutional fragility.

The call came Friday during a one-day intergenerational dialogue organized by Naymote Partners for Democratic Development in collaboration with the Governance Commission of Liberia, where participants pushed for concrete policy actions rather than continued rhetoric.

Call for Action Beyond Dialogue

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Speakers emphasized that Liberia can no longer afford "talk shop" engagements, urging practical steps to reform governance systems and restore public trust.

Opening the forum, Naymote Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo stressed the need for honest reflection and responsibility across generations.

"It is an honor to welcome you all to this intergenerational dialogue on strengthening accountability in democratic governance in Liberia," Jarwolo said. "This is about how we, as Liberians, prepare the next generation of leaders to not make the mistakes that we made."

He underscored that the gathering was designed to generate solutions.

"We're not just going to talk--we're going to find solutions," he said, noting that breakout sessions were aimed at producing actionable recommendations.

Accountability Must Start Early -- ECOWAS Envoy

ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia Josephine Nkrumah called for accountability to be embedded in the country's education system, stressing that civic responsibility must begin with young people.

"Accountability is everyone's responsibility," she said. "It must begin in our schools and be instilled in every young person so they understand their civic duties and actively contribute to national development."

Her remarks highlighted the need for long-term investment in civic education as a foundation for democratic stability.

Governance Commission Warns of Rising Risks

Acting Chairman of the Governance Commission, Alaric K. Tokpah, warned that Liberia risks worsening governance challenges if urgent reforms are not implemented.

"Today, I see this gathering not only as a mass ceremony, but as a responsibility--responsibility to safeguard Liberia's democracy," Tokpah said. "Each of us here is a custodian of that trust."

He linked accountability directly to national stability, emphasizing the interconnected role of youth participation and institutional resilience.

"Accountability ensures that institutions serve the people. Youth participation guarantees continuity and innovation. And resilience protects our hard-earned peace, stability, and development," he said.

Tokpah issued a stark warning:

"We must act because corruption erodes trust. We must act because exclusion weakens democracy. And we must act because silence empowers impunity."

Youth Exclusion Undermining Democracy

From a policy perspective, National Elections Commission official Archie Delaney Sr. pointed to systemic weaknesses driving weak accountability, including corruption and the marginalization of young people.

"Accountability is weak because there is intolerance for corruption and a lot of impunity," Delaney said.

He noted that although nearly 75% of Liberia's population is under 35, young people remain largely excluded from decision-making.

"Youth are not just participants--they are the majority," he said. "They should not have a minor role; they have a major role."

Delaney warned that symbolic inclusion without real authority continues to undermine democratic progress.

"Many times, youth participation is just symbolic. They are not given the opportunity to actually be involved in formal decision-making," he added.

He called for reforms including youth advisory roles in legislative committees, stronger civic education and increased investment in media literacy.

"If you don't know your rights, people will abuse you," Delaney cautioned.

Civil Society Challenges 'Colonial' Structures

Civil society leaders also demanded structural reforms to address what they described as outdated governance systems limiting youth participation.

National Chairman of the Civil Society Council of Liberia, Lawrence Yealue II, criticized entrenched perceptions of leadership and competence.

"Knowledge is not resident in positions, and intelligence is not resident in how you dress," Yealue said.

He argued that elements of Liberia's governance framework still reflect colonial-era thinking.

"We are mentally colonized," he said. "That mental colonization is reflected in our election laws and governance structures."

Yealue questioned constitutional provisions that allow young people to vote at 18 but restrict their eligibility to run for office.

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"They say at 18 you are mature enough to vote, but not mature enough to be voted for. That is colonial--and it has to be deconstructed," he added.

Push for Institutional Reforms and Civic Education

Participants also raised concerns about declining civic awareness, linking it to gaps in the education system and the removal of civics from school curricula.

"People only know what the government owes them, but they don't know their responsibility to the state," Delaney noted.

Speakers called for stronger collaboration between government institutions, civil society and international partners, including the United Nations Development Programme, to support governance reforms and decentralization.

From Dialogue to Reform

A recurring message throughout the forum was the urgent need to move beyond discussions to tangible reforms that empower citizens--particularly young people--to actively shape Liberia's democratic future.

While participants expressed optimism about the intergenerational approach, they stressed that the true measure of success will be the implementation of policies that promote transparency, accountability and inclusive leadership across the country.