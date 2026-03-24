-- Criminal Court "A" has sentenced five women to 20 years' imprisonment for trafficking 14 children out of Liberia, ruling that the defendants acted in a coordinated scheme built on deception, abuse of power, and exploitation.

The judgment, delivered at the Temple of Justice, brings closure to a closely watched prosecution under Liberia's Trafficking in Persons Act of 2021, following weeks of testimony, cross-examination, and legal arguments.

In its findings, the court held that prosecutors proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants jointly recruited, transported, and transferred the children under conditions that met the legal threshold for trafficking. The court emphasized that the operation bore clear hallmarks of criminal conspiracy, with each defendant playing a role in moving the victims across multiple locations and ultimately out of the country.

Evidence presented during trial showed that at least 14 children were moved through transit points including the Red Light area in Paynesville before being taken across borders to destinations such as Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. Witnesses described a pattern of movement and control consistent with organized trafficking activity.

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The defense argued that the children were being assisted under humanitarian arrangements and denied any intent to exploit them. Defense lawyers further claimed that some of the accused were affiliated with aid-related initiatives.

The court rejected that argument, pointing instead to inconsistencies in the defense's account and corroborated testimony from witnesses, which it said established both intent and execution of the trafficking scheme.

Beyond the convictions, the court issued sweeping protective orders for the victims, directing that all 14 children be placed under the care of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection for rehabilitation, monitoring, and continued safeguarding.

The court further ordered that any claims of parentage or custody be subjected to strict legal verification, including DNA testing where necessary, before any determination is made regarding the children's future placement.

In a pointed directive, the court instructed relevant authorities to ensure the children remain in a secure environment while investigations into their identities and family ties continue.