Ghana: Gotymebank, BPC Mark Decade-Long Partnership of Convenience Banking

GoTymeBank (formerly TymeBank), one of Africa's fastest-growing retail banks, and BPC, a global leader in payment solutions, have marked ten years of partnership in bringing banking convenience to customers in Africa.

The partnership has taken GoTymeBank from the start of the project to official launch, to more than 12 million customers in South Africa.

BPC has supported GoTymeBank's promise of simple, transparent, affordable banking, being a key part of the journey as the bank continues to grow and achieve new milestones, which is already reflected by its listing on the TIME 100 Most Influential Companies of 2025.

Commenting on the decade-long partnership milestone, the Chief Technical Officer of GoTyme Bank in South Africa, Bruce Paveley said "Reaching 12 million customers in less than seven years underlines our belief that banking can be simple, affordable, and accessible to everyone."

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"Choosing BPC at the start of this long journey was the right decision. BPC's SmartVista platform and expert support from their team helped us launch fast, giving us the tools to issue debit cards instantlyand to keep innovating. Together, we'll continue delivering new, innovative payment tools and payment experiences for South Africans. Be it online, in-app, or at kiosks across the country,"he said.

He said GoTymeBank's phygital model which combined digital with in-person service at kiosks located at retail partner outlets nationwide.

Mr Paveley said GoTymeBank offered digital onboarding that takes less than 5 minutes, making it simple for any South African to open an account without any paperwork and walk away with a working debit card in one visit.

"From day one, GoTymeBank sought a partner that was able to build a bank from the ground up and meet all South African regulatory and scheme requirements. BPC delivered SmartVista issuing, tightly integrated with kiosks and digital channels,"he stated.

He said beyond technology, BPC's supported with certification with international schemes, card manufacturing, and transaction flow design and end-to-end operational readiness thereby accelerating time-to-market.

The Chief Technical Officer of GoTymeBank said leveraging SmartVista's platform modularity and open APIs have granted rapid feature rollout and lower operational costs to the bank," Mr Paveley, stated.

"From the start of its operations GoTymeBank showed explosive growth, reaching 50,000 customers within two months of launch, surpassing 1 million in its first year, 3.5 million by year two, onboarding over 6 million by year three, and now serves more than 12 million customers, becoming Africa's first profitable digital bank in under five years.

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Recently, GoTymeBank has also entered Brand Finance's South Africa Top 50, with a brand value of R3 billion, ranking highly for value, transparency, fairness, ease of use, and simplicity," he stated.

The Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, BPC,for his part said Craig Albertson, "GoTyme Bank rise shows what happens when modern, scalable technology meets a clear mission."

He said "For ten years, SmartVista has powered GoTyme Bank's operations at scale. We're proud of this partnership and what the bank has managed to achieve relying on our technology.

We are here and ready to support the next chapter as GoTyme Bank continues to set the pace for customer-centric banking in South Africa and beyond."