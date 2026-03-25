Liberia: National Road Fund Urged to Halt All Quick Impact Projects Across Liberia

24 March 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Krauh Thompson

Monrovia, March 25, 2026: The Ministry of Local Government has urged the National Road Fund to immediately halt all quick-impact projects across Liberia.

According to the Ministry, the projects have, over the years, contributed to significant setbacks to development across the country.

Speaking during a Partnership Forum held at Monrovia City Hall on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the Assistant Minister for Technical Services, Orando Armah, warned the management of the National Road Fund that these projects may offer short-term relief but lack durability and long-term value, thereby placing all 15 counties in a vulnerable position.

He urged the Fund to shift its focus to building resilient, sustainable road networks across Liberia.

Armah stressed that investing in quality infrastructure will not only improve connectivity but also support economic growth and national development.

He further noted that a more strategic and long-term approach to road development is critical to addressing the country's infrastructure challenges.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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