Nigeria: Clean Cooking Can Save Money, Improve Health - Report

A new international study has found that switching to clean cooking energy in Nigeria can reduce long-term household costs, improve respiratory health, and ease pressure on the healthcare system.

The study, co-led by Davies Adeloye of Teesside University, UK, was conducted under the C2REST Nigeria Study--a three-year programme funded by the Medical Research Foundation. The research brings together experts from the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Benin, and Kenya to examine the links between climate, environment, and health in rapidly growing urban communities.

The findings come at a critical time. As Nigeria experiences rapid urbanisation and rising energy demand, millions of households still rely on firewood, charcoal, and kerosene for cooking. These fuels contribute to harmful indoor air pollution and increase the risk of respiratory and other health conditions.

The study was carried out in Alimosho (Lagos State) and Ado-Odo/Ota (Ogun State), two areas that reflect the realities of modern Nigeria, with fast population growth, industrial activity, and mixed-income households. This makes the findings highly relevant for many urban and peri-urban communities across the country.

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Speaking on the findings, Professor Adeloye emphasised that clean cooking is one of the most practical and immediate ways to improve public health while supporting economic development. He noted that the issue goes beyond environmental concerns, directly affecting household finances, disease burden, and national productivity.

The study also highlights important inequalities. Lower-income households, larger families, and communities with limited infrastructure are less likely to adopt clean cooking solutions. This points to the need for targeted and inclusive policies to ensure that no group is left behind.

To address these challenges, the study calls for stronger government action. This includes subsidising clean energy costs, improving supply chains, expanding access to clean fuels, and integrating clean cooking into national health and climate strategies.