Nigeria Football Mourns Again As Referees Boss, Sani Zubairu, Dies

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the death of the President of the Nigeria Football Referees Association (NFRA), Hon. Sani Zubairu, who passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, March 24, 2026, after a brief illness.

Zubairu, a former FIFA referee, also served as the Head of the Refereeing Unit of the NFF and Secretary of the federation's Referees Committee.

Confirming the development, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing it as another painful moment for Nigerian football.

"We are saddened to confirm the death of Hon. Sani Zubairu, the President of Nigeria Football Referees Association (NFRA) and Head of Refereeing Unit of the NFF. It is another period of mourning for Nigeria football, following the deaths of Chief Adegboye Onigbinde and Coach Henry Nwosu in the past couple of weeks.

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"Hon. Zubairu was a very diligent and astute worker. Subordinates, colleagues and superiors all loved him for his simplicity and uncommon humility. He served Nigeria meritoriously on the field and in the office, working assiduously to impact knowledge and raise new generations of referees that would make Nigeria proud at home and internationally. The NFF and Nigeria football will miss greatly. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant his immediate family, friends, relations, the NFF family and the NFRA the fortitude to bear the big loss."

Throughout his career, Zubairu played a pivotal role in the development of refereeing in Nigeria. As a former FIFA referee, he was instrumental in organising training programmes and courses aimed at improving the competence of top referees, mentoring emerging officials, and nurturing future talents.

He was widely regarded as dedicated, selfless, and deeply committed to advancing the standard of refereeing in the country.