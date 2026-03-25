Kenya: 33 Bodies Exhumed From Kericho Mass Grave, 25 Children Among Victims

Kericho — Thirty-three bodies have been exhumed from a mass grave in Kericho, pathologist Dr Richard Njoroge has confirmed.

According to Dr Njoroge, the bodies included those of 25 children and 8 adults.

The exhumation is part of an ongoing investigation into the grisly discovery.

Authorities are working to identify the victims, determine causes of death, and establish the circumstances surrounding the burials.

The probe is being led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in collaboration with forensic experts.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served," said Dr. Njoroge.

The exhumations have sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents expressing deep concern over the scale of the tragedy.

Police have pledged to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, including forensic analysis and interviews with local witnesses.

The exhumation is part of an ongoing investigation, with officials indicating that the remains could provide crucial evidence in resolving suspected cases of homicide or unexplained deaths.

Police have not yet disclosed how long the bodies have been buried or the specific cases linked to them but emphasized that the exercise is necessary to ensure justice for the victims and their families.