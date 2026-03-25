Nigeria: El-Rufai Returns to ICPC Custody As Court Fixes March 31 for Bail Hearing

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has adjourned the hearing of the bail application filed by former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to March 31.

El-Rufai was arraigned before the court on Tuesday on a 10-count charge bordering on alleged conversion of public property and money laundering brought against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The former governor was brought to the court premises at about 9:00 a.m. by security operatives in a Hilux vehicle.

He remained in the vehicle for about 30 minutes before being escorted into the courtroom.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

There was heavy security presence within and around the court premises ahead of the proceedings.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Ukpon Akpan, urged the court to grant bail to enable his client prepare for his defence.

However, the prosecution counsel, Dr Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha, opposed the application, arguing that granting bail at this stage could interfere with ongoing investigations by the commission.

After listening to both parties, the presiding judge, Rilwanu Aikawa, adjourned the matter to March 31 for the hearing of the bail application.

El-Rufai has been in the custody of the ICPC since February 19, following his release by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).