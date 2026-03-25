Nigeria: Obi Shouldn't Have Been Allowed to Contest in 2023 - Justice Salami

A former President of the Court of Appeal, Isa Ayo Salami, has declared that Peter Obi ought not to have been allowed to contest the 2023 presidential election under the Labour Party.

Salami, a retired jurist, anchored his position on "clear constitutional limitations", arguing that the process leading to Obi's emergence as candidate of the party was fundamentally flawed.

He spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while receiving an award from the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism presented by Founder and Executive Director of the centre, Dapo Olorunyomi and Motunrayo Alaka, in his Ilorin home.

In a critique of the judiciary, Salami linked controversial political outcomes to gaps in competence among some judges, saying such shortcomings have contributed to questionable rulings across different levels of the courts.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"For instance, Peter Obi ought not be allowed to contest the 2023 presidential elections. By the time he (Obi) exited the Peoples Democratic Party primary, the Labour Party had already submitted its membership list to the Independent National Electoral Commission", he said.

He argued that the Nigerian Constitution does not recognise independent candidacy, raising questions over how Obi secured the Labour Party ticket without prior membership.

Salami extended his criticism to broader judicial decisions, citing inconsistencies even at the apex court.

He referenced the case of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, noting that discrepancies around party membership documentation were overlooked despite earlier objections at lower courts.

"The register is supposed to be the mother of the membership card," he said, lamenting that such fundamental issues were disregarded.

The retired justice attributed these outcomes not necessarily to corruption, but to "intellectual and experiential deficiencies within sections of the bench".

"Some of them have problems learning. They do not have the background to be judges," he said, adding that there is a decline in the rigour of judicial appointments.

According to him, the expansion of legal education and the proliferation of law faculties have contributed to a system where standards are increasingly strained.

"At times, if you see the judgments, even at the Supreme Court, you will be astounded," he added.

Salami further criticised the elevation process within the judiciary, arguing that vacancies and zoning considerations often override merit, leading to the promotion of less experienced judges over more qualified seniors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He cited his personal experience, revealing that some of his juniors at the Court of Appeal were elevated to the Supreme Court ahead of him due to the absence of vacancies in his geopolitical zone.

"That is the tragedy we have found ourselves in," he said, expressing hope that reforms would eventually restore integrity to the system.

Salami expressed appreciation for the honour, noting that recognition of judicial service serves as encouragement not only for recipients but for the broader legal community.

He also reflected on influences that shaped his career path, citing Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka for his principled stance on national issues, and late nationalist leader Obafemi Awolowo as a major inspiration behind his decision to study law.

Salami recalled how Awolowo's self defence during his treason trial left a lasting impression on him, reinforcing his resolve to pursue a legal career.