Liberia: FIFA Threatens Liberia With Suspension Over Court Action Against LFA Elections

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has received a warning from the world football governing body, FIFA over ongoing legal maneuvers aimed at halting the association's elective congress scheduled for April 18, 2026.

The warning comes in response to a petition filed before a Liberian lower court by Cassell Kouh, President of FC Fassell.

Kouh is seeking a preliminary injunction to stall the electoral process, alongside a petition for a declaratory judgment.

The 'Third-Party' Violation

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In a formal communication dated March 22 addressed to LFA General Secretary Emmett Crayton, FIFA cautioned that dragging football disputes into ordinary civil courts constitutes "undue third-party influence."

FIFA emphasized that such actions are a direct violation of its statutes and could trigger severe sanctions, including the immediate suspension of Liberia from all international football activities.

"Recourse to ordinary courts of law is prohibited unless specifically provided for in FIFA regulations," the letter stated.

The global body urged that all grievances be channeled through recognized arbitration mechanisms established within the football governing structures rather than the national judiciary.

Risk of International Isolation

FIFA further referenced provisions within both its own statutes and those of the LFA, which mandate that disputes involving internal governance specifically electoral matters must be resolved through internal arbitration bodies.

The global body warned that any breach of these provisions, regardless of whether the LFA leadership initiated the court action, could result in Liberia being barred from global competitions.

"Attempts to involve ordinary courts in matters relating to the internal governance or electoral processes may amount to undue third-party interference," FIFA stated, underscoring its requirement for member associations to operate independently of external influence.

Autonomy and Eligibility

The development puts Liberia's football future at a crossroads. A suspension would not only halt the national team's participation in international fixtures but would also freeze FIFA-sanctioned funding and development projects across the country.

FIFA also reaffirmed the LFA's autonomy in managing its internal affairs, including the setting of eligibility criteria for candidates.

The body stressed that such regulations fall strictly within the association's legal framework and do not constitute a violation of civil rights under national law.

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The LFA has been instructed to keep FIFA apprised of all legal developments.

The warning arrives amid heightened tensions and deepening divisions within the Liberian football community as the April 18 polls approach, with stakeholders now weighing the risk of a total international blackout against the domestic legal battle.