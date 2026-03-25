Gambia Proposes Steep Fines for Telecom Operators in New Digital Bill

The Government of The Gambia has introduced a new communications bill that could see operators fined at least one million dalasis if they fail to meet key obligations.

The draft law, known as the Communication Bill 2025, is currently before parliament after being tabled by the digital economy minister, Lamin Jabbi. It aims to create a broad legal framework for electronic transactions, media and broadcasting services, while also strengthening cybersecurity, protecting personal data and improving trust in digital systems.

At the centre of the proposal is a tough penalty regime for companies that manage critical infrastructure, such as telecom networks and data systems.

Under the bill, any operator that fails to fulfil its legal duties would be committing an offence. If convicted, the operator could face a fine of not less than D1,000,000. In cases where the breach continues, an additional fine of D100,000 could be charged for each day the offence goes on.

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The legislation also allows for prison sentences. Offenders could face up to three years in jail, or both a fine and imprisonment.

The government says the measures are needed to ensure that operators take cybersecurity and service reliability seriously, especially as the country expands its digital economy.

The bill sets out clear responsibilities for companies managing critical infrastructure. They would be required to develop and maintain strong technical and organisational systems to manage risks and respond to cyber threats. Operators must also take steps to prevent and reduce the impact of cyber incidents, and make sure essential services continue to function even during disruptions.

In addition, companies would need to inform their staff about these policies, keep records to show they are following the law, and provide those records to the minister if requested.