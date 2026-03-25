Gambia Moves to Strengthen Data Privacy and Digital Economy With New Communications Bill

The National Assembly have begun debating a wide-ranging bill aimed at protecting personal data and modernising the country's digital landscape.

The proposed Communication Bill 2025 was introduced in parliament on Monday, 23 March 2026, setting out plans to regulate electronic transactions, media and broadcasting, while improving cybersecurity and public trust in digital systems.

At its core, the bill seeks to create a legal framework for how information is shared and protected in an increasingly digital society. It promises stronger safeguards for personal data and privacy, alongside measures to boost national and regional competitiveness.

The legislation would also give legal recognition to electronic signatures, contracts and online communications - a move designed to support e-commerce and encourage innovation across sectors.

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Consumer protection is another key focus. The bill aims to address concerns around data misuse and misleading advertising, while setting clearer rules for how companies handle personal information.

Presenting the bill to parliament, the digital economy minister, Lamin Jabbi, said the reforms are intended to modernise the country's communications sector and unlock economic growth.

"The core objectives of the Communications Bill are to establish a framework for rapid, efficient and comprehensive electronic communication, information, media, broadcasting and electronic commerce services," he told lawmakers.

He added that the bill would promote competition and investment, ensure consumer protection and privacy, and improve the use of national resources such as radio frequencies.

Jabbi also said the legislation is designed to make digital services more accessible and affordable, while setting standards for equipment, broadcasting and information systems.

Beyond economic goals, the government argues the bill has important security benefits. It is expected to strengthen national defence and public safety by supporting secure and reliable communication systems, including emergency services. If passed, the law could mark a significant step in shaping how The Gambia manages the opportunities and risks of the digital age, as more services, businesses and public institutions move online.