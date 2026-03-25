Gambia: President Barrow Commissions New Hybrid Ferry for Banjul-Barra Crossing

President Adama Barrow on Monday officially commissioned a new state-of-the-art green ferry on the Banjul-Barra crossing, one of West Africa's busiest river transport corridors, in a ceremony attended by senior government officials and dignitaries at the Banjul ferry terminal.

The vessel, named Barra, marks a significant upgrade to the country's ageing river fleet and is expected to dramatically ease the chronic congestion that has long plagued the route connecting the Gambian capital to the North Bank Region.

Built in the Netherlands by DAMEN Shipyard and powered by hybrid technology, the ferry is capable of carrying up to 1,000 passengers and approximately 80 vehicles per crossing -- a substantial boost in capacity over the vessels it is designed to supplement.

The project, acquired under the Barrow administration to address years of transport challenges on the route, was funded in part through a grant from the African Development Bank (AfDB) as part of the Banjul Port 4th Expansion Project. The vessel cost approximately 13 million euros, according to Gambia Ports Authority Managing Director Ousman Jobarteh.

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The Banjul-Barra crossing is widely regarded as one of the country's most strategic transportation corridors, serving as an economic lifeline for commuters, traders, and supply chains that connect the Greater Banjul Area with communities across the River Gambia. For many Gambians, unreliable service on the route -- marked by frequent breakdowns and long wait times -- has been a source of daily frustration for years.

Authorities say the new ferry will reduce carbon emissions and support The Gambia's Green Recovery-Focused National Development Plan, aligning the country's transport infrastructure with broader environmental goals.

With the Barra now in service, officials say commuters and traders can expect shorter waiting times, faster crossings, and a more dependable ferry schedule -- a development that many Gambians have long called overdue.

The commissioning comes amid broader infrastructure upgrades under the Barrow administration, which has prioritised improvements to roads, bridges, and maritime services across the country.