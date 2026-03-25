Ghana: Lincoln University Withdraws President Mahama's Honorary Doctorate Over LGBTQ+ Stance

The Government of Ghana has expressed disappointment after Lincoln University withdrew plans to confer an honorary doctorate on President John Dramani Mahama during his visit to the United States.

In a statement issued by the Ghana Embassy in Washington, D.C. on March 24, officials said the decision followed concerns raised by a group over the President's perceived position on Ghana's Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which is currently before Parliament.

According to the Embassy, the visit and award had been agreed upon after extensive engagement between both sides.

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It said preparations, including logistical arrangements, had already been completed ahead of the scheduled event on March 26.

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"It is therefore both surprising and regrettable that, just hours ago, the Embassy received a communication from the University indicating that concerns had been raised," the statement said.

The Embassy noted that the concerns were not raised during earlier discussions and vetting processes before the invitation was extended.

It added that the President had already arrived in the United States in anticipation of honouring the invitation.

The Embassy stressed that the issues cited by the university relate to an ongoing legislative process in Ghana and should not be attributed to a single individual.

"President Mahama has consistently demonstrated leadership grounded in democratic principles, respect for human rights, and inclusive dialogue," it said.

While acknowledging the university's right to uphold its institutional values, the Embassy described the timing of the decision as concerning and called for continued dialogue.

Lincoln University has historic ties with Ghana, including its association with Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah.

By: Jacob Aggrey