Ghana: Police Arrest 77 Suspects in Anti-Drug Operation in Tamale and Savelugu

24 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested seventy-seven people in a major anti-drug operation carried out in the Tamale Metropolis and Savelugu Municipality.

According to a press release issued by the Regional Police Public Affairs Unit on Tuesday, the operation was conducted on Monday, 23rd March 2026, at around 9:30 pm by a 33-member Special Operations Team known as Red Maria.

The team first targeted Lamashegu, known for drug-related activities, where one suspect was arrested.

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They then moved to the Aboabo market area, arresting another suspect found with a powdered substance suspected to be cocaine. Intelligence later led to the arrest of an alleged supplier at NOBISCO, although no incriminating items were found at his residence.

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The operation was extended to Savelugu, where a major raid at a known drug peddling location resulted in the arrest of seventy-four additional suspects.

Police seized seven motorbikes, a Toyota Camry, quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and ten sachets of Tramadol.

All seventy-seven suspects are in police custody, assisting with investigations. Those found culpable will be arraigned in court.

Acting Northern Regional Police Commander, C/Insp. Luckman Niendow Alhassan, said the operation demonstrates the police's commitment to fighting drug-related crimes and called on the public to provide credible information to aid law enforcement.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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