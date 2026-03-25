Ghana: Police Arrest 77 Suspects in Anti-Drug Operation in Tamale and Savelugu

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested seventy-seven people in a major anti-drug operation carried out in the Tamale Metropolis and Savelugu Municipality.
According to a press release issued by the Regional Police Public Affairs Unit on Tuesday, the operation was conducted on Monday, 23rd March 2026, at around 9:30 pm by a 33-member Special Operations Team known as Red Maria.
The team first targeted Lamashegu, known for drug-related activities, where one suspect was arrested.
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
They then moved to the Aboabo market area, arresting another suspect found with a powdered substance suspected to be cocaine. Intelligence later led to the arrest of an alleged supplier at NOBISCO, although no incriminating items were found at his residence.
Related Articles
- Informal-sector workers seek govt support to address cost-of-living crisesJuly 24, 2024
- Businessman accused of robbing cabbie remandedAugust 24, 2023
The operation was extended to Savelugu, where a major raid at a known drug peddling location resulted in the arrest of seventy-four additional suspects.
Police seized seven motorbikes, a Toyota Camry, quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and ten sachets of Tramadol.
All seventy-seven suspects are in police custody, assisting with investigations. Those found culpable will be arraigned in court.
Acting Northern Regional Police Commander, C/Insp. Luckman Niendow Alhassan, said the operation demonstrates the police's commitment to fighting drug-related crimes and called on the public to provide credible information to aid law enforcement.
By: Jacob Aggrey