Ghana: President Mahama Addresses High-Level Event On Reparatory Justice At the United Nations

Photos from the High-Level Event on Reparatory Justice for the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the racialised chattel enslavement of African people, convened at the United Nations Headquarters, New York.

Delivering a powerful address, President John Dramani Mahama underscored the moral urgency of confronting historical injustices and advancing a global commitment to reparatory justice.

"The entire transatlantic slave trade was designed to deny African people their humanity," the President stated.

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Highlighting the significance of ongoing international efforts, he added:"This resolution allows us, as a global community, to collectively bear witness to the plight of the 18 million men, women, and children whose homes, communities, names, families, hopes, dreams, futures, and lives were stolen from them over the course of four centuries."

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In reaffirming the enduring truth of justice, President Mahama noted:

"Just because everybody is doing something doesn't make it right. Slavery is wrong now, and it was wrong then. For as long as Africans have been trafficked and enslaved, there have been abolitionists who have spoken up against it."

He further called for a deeper reflection on identity and dignity:

"We must also remember to reclaim our own humanity... when we absorb too much of the language of violence and erasure, our minds become enslaved."