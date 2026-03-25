Nigeria: Switzerland Backs Nigeria On North-East Security, Deepens Ties

The Switzerland government has pledged support to Nigeria in tackling insecurity in the North-East, signalling a renewed push to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Switzerland's Vice President and Foreign Minister, Ignazio Cassis, made the commitment on Tuesday in Abuja during talks with Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Shettima received Cassis and his spouse at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where both leaders held a closed-door meeting focused on expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

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According to Cassis, discussions centred on enhancing bilateral relations, including exploring a potential trade agreement involving Nigeria and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He also highlighted ongoing diplomatic collaboration to address security challenges in Nigeria's North-East region.

The Swiss official noted that his country is supporting vocational training initiatives, with Swiss companies helping equip young Nigerians with practical skills for sustainable livelihoods.

He added that both nations agreed to strengthen cultural cooperation, including the restitution of cultural artefacts, as well as deepen engagement on migration issues through regular bilateral reviews.

Cassis commended Nigeria's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos and congratulated the country on the inauguration of its Nigeria House at the global event.

Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said the talks built on longstanding diplomatic relations between both countries dating back to 1961.

He revealed that Switzerland had expressed interest in a free trade agreement with Nigeria and pledged to expand investments, particularly with further engagements planned in Lagos.

Tuggar also disclosed that Switzerland had agreed to return artefacts belonging to the Benin Kingdom, including the famous Benin Bronzes, as part of efforts to strengthen cultural ties beyond economic cooperation.

He said both countries reaffirmed their commitment to deepening relations across trade, security, skills development, and cultural exchange.