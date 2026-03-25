Nigeria: Switzerland to Return Benin Bronzes, Back Nigeria On Security

Nigeria and Switzerland have agreed to actively strengthen their bilateral relations, focusing on a multi-faceted approach that spans trade, economic cooperation, skills acquisition, migration, security and cultural exchange.

This was the outcome of the meeting between Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Vice President of Switzerland, Mr. Ignazio Cassis, on Tuesday.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Nigerian Vice President received his Swiss counterpart and his spouse, Paola Rodoni Cassis, at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International, Abuja, where they met behind closed doors.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Vice President Cassis, who is also the Foreign Minister of Switzerland, disclosed that discussions dwelled on improved bilateral relations, free trade agreement, skills acquisition, migration, cultural exchange, and support for Nigeria in tackling the security situation in the North East region.

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He said, "We are considering improving our bilateral relations. We are considering to analyse the opportunity of making a free trade agreement with the AfCFTA family and Nigeria. Secondly, we are working together very much in diplomatic efforts to address the many different conflicts in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

"Thirdly, we are contributing to vocational training in Nigeria, with the Swiss companies in Nigeria creating the best conditions for young people to peacefully live together by being skilled enough to have jobs for the future."

Vice President Cassis noted that the two countries also agreed to improve cultural cooperation, including restitution of cultural materials, even as he said, "We also have cooperation in migration issue, and every year, we are meeting together, where we explore every facet of this cooperation."

He expressed gratitude to Nigeria for its continuous presence in the World Economic Forum (WEF) held annually in Davos, just as he congratulated the nation for the Nigeria House commissioned in Davos this year.

Shedding more light on the outcome of the meeting, Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, said the discussions were a continuation of the old relationship between both countries that dates back to 1961.

He said, "Vice President Cassis expressed keenness to see Nigeria and Switzerland sign a free trade agreement, and this is a very welcome development. There were other discussions about Swiss businesses and investments. There are so many of them, and that is why from here he goes to Lagos to engage with the private sector."

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The Minister disclosed that the Swiss government also agreed to return bronzes and artefacts belonging to the Benin Kingdom in Edo State, as part of efforts to strengthen cultural ties between both countries.

"There was a general assurance that we need to strengthen the relationship between the two countries not just when it comes to business but also cultural aspect of the relationship.

"So, there are Benin bronzes that are going to be returned from Switzerland. He informed the Vice President that the Swiss Minister of Culture will be visiting Nigeria shortly, and this was something that was highly appreciated," Tuggar stated.

He said Vice President Shettima welcomed the developments "and assured that Nigeria will continue to engage with Switzerland and continue to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos because there were some uncertainties as to whether it will remain in Davos or not."

Other members of the Swiss delegation included Director of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Ambassador Patricia Danzig; Head of the Africa Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Philip Stalder; Head of the Peace and Human Rights Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tim Enderlin, and Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Patrick Egloff," among others.