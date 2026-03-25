Nigeria: Policy, Funding Gaps Top Agenda As Experts Meet On Maternal Health in Africa

The aim of the dialogue is to identify practical pathways for accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to maternal and newborn survival.

Global health experts are set to convene in Nairobi, Kenya, for a high-level dialogue aimed at advancing policy and domestic financing for maternal, newborn and child health (MNCH) across Africa.

According to a press statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES, the meeting, organised as a side event at the International Maternal Newborn Health Conference 2026 (IMNHC), will take place on 24 March at the EDGE Convention Centre.

It is being convened by the SMART Advocacy for Strategic Action Alliance (SASA) in collaboration with partners including SAMASHA Medical Foundation, Health NGOs Network (HENNET), Reproductive Health Network Kenya (RHNK) and International Centre for Reproductive Health (ICRH).

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Others are National Council for Population and Development (NCPD), Jhpiego Kenya, Pathfinder International Nigeria, and Partners in Population and Development Africa Regional Office (PPD ARO).

The organisers said the dialogue, themed "Shaping the Future of MNCH Policy and Health Financing for Healthier Mothers and Newborns," will bring together policymakers, legislators, civil society leaders, donors, researchers and the media.

The aim is to identify practical pathways for accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to maternal and newborn survival.

According to the organisers, progress in maternal and newborn health remains uneven, with financing gaps, weak accountability systems and competing priorities continuing to slow momentum.

Limited resources

The dialogue is expected to focus on strategies to sustain and scale investments in maternal and newborn health, particularly as countries face increasing financial constraints.

The Regional Project Director, SASA Project, Sally Njiri, said "With financing pressures rising across the region, we must rethink how advocacy drives results ensuring that limited resources are used more strategically, partnerships are strengthened, and country-led priorities remain at the centre of MNCH investments."

The dialogue will also spotlight country-led advocacy experiences and financing priorities from Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ethiopia.

Concerns over advocacy systems

Acting Regional Director/Programme Manager at PPD ARO, Patrick Mugirwa, said the advocacy ecosystem for family planning and MNCH is still fragile, noting that frequent changes in government, emerging and competing priorities, and dwindling resources make it critical to sustain advocacy efforts.

The organisers said the session will include keynote insights, panel discussions and interactive exchanges focused on domestic resource mobilisation, budget accountability and policy reform.

The Regional Portfolio Director, West and Central Africa, Pathfinder International, Amina Dorayi, added that for some African countries, advancing MNCH outcomes requires not only increased funding, but also stronger accountability systems and sustained political will to ensure that resources translate into quality services for women and children.

Ms Dorayi said Africa must continue to align advocacy, policy, and financing efforts to protect gains and accelerate progress toward equitable health outcomes.

They added that the event is expected to generate policy and financing recommendations to guide future advocacy, inform donor and partner investments, and strengthen alignment with IMNHC 2026 priorities.

Burden of maternal, newborn health

Maternal, newborn and child health remains a major public health concern across Africa, which accounts for a disproportionate share of global deaths.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 260,000 women died from pregnancy and childbirth-related causes globally in 2023, with sub-Saharan Africa accounting for roughly 70 per cent of those deaths.

The region also bears a high burden of newborn mortality with estimates showing 27 deaths per 1000 live births, often due to preventable causes such as birth complications, infections and preterm birth.

In Nigeria, maternal and newborn mortality rates remain among the highest globally, reflecting persistent gaps in access to quality healthcare services.

Research reveals that Nigeria accounted for nearly 28.3 per cent of global maternal deaths, making it one of the most affected countries.

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Also, the country's maternal mortality ratio remains high, with 1,047 deaths recorded per 100,000 live births.Newborn mortality also remains a major concern as many deaths occur within the first 28 days of life, often due to preventable causes such as birth asphyxia, infections and complications from preterm birth.

Experts say factors such as poor health infrastructure, shortage of skilled health workers, delays in accessing care, and high out-of-pocket costs continue to drive poor outcomes.

Despite ongoing interventions, progress has been slow, raising concerns about Nigeria's ability to meet the SDGs targets on maternal and newborn survival by 2030.

Expected outcomes

According to the organisers, the dialogue aims to strengthen collaboration across sectors and countries and ensure that policy reforms, financing commitments and advocacy efforts translate into improved outcomes for mothers and newborns.

It is also expected to deliver country-led priorities, shared lessons and recommendations to inform post-conference advocacy and investment strategies toward 2030 global health targets.