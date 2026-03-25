Nigeria: Miss Nigeria Apologises to Omotola, Disowns Presenter in Viral Clip

The Miss Nigeria Organisation has publicly clarified its position following a viral video involving Nollywood star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and a young presenter who awkwardly asked her to introduce herself during the red carpet session at the 46th Miss Nigeria Patrons & Board Dinner.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the organisation stressed that the individual seen in the clip was not an accredited media representative for the exclusive event and had no formal connection to the dinner.

"First and foremost, we wish to publicly extend our sincerest apologies to Omotola for the discomfort she experienced. She is a deeply valued member of the Miss Nigeria community, a close friend of the organisation, and a woman who has spent decades paving the way for young creatives in this country. She deserves the utmost respect and care," the statement partly read.

According to the organisers, the Patrons & Board Dinner was a strictly invitation-only gathering, with media access limited to officially designated channels.

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They explained that the presence of unauthorised individuals can sometimes lead to unexpected interactions, noting that such situations may catch both guests and interviewers unprepared.

After reviewing the incident, the organisation maintained that the viral footage did not present the full picture of what transpired.

"There were multiple individuals involved who repeatedly invaded Omotola's personal space, making her feel deeply uncomfortable and unsafe. The clip that has been shared was edited and does not reflect the full extent of what occurred," the statement added.

The group further condemned the conduct of anyone approaching guests without clearance, describing it as unacceptable.

The viral footage showed Omotola initially declining to engage with the presenter, who appeared to be inexperienced and opened with: "Alright, welcome to 2026 Miss Nigeria dinner. I am currently live with...?"

Clearly taken aback, the actress responded, "You are here with who? I should tell you my name? You are not ready."

When he attempted to explain that he wanted viewers to know who he was interviewing, she replied, "Why should I let fans know me? I am tired," before attempting to walk away. A later clip, however, showed that she eventually granted the interview while seated.

The Miss Nigeria Organisation urged both media practitioners and the public to respect event guidelines and the privacy of invited guests.

It also encouraged fans to support Omotola by watching her latest film, Mother's Love, noting that proceeds from the cinema release will go toward Slum2School Africa.

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"That is the Omotola we know and celebrate," the organisation concluded, while expressing appreciation to guests for contributing to the success of the 2026 Patrons Ball.