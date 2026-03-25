Nigeria: TB, HIV - Govt Unveils $346m Funding Push, New Prevention Injection

Nigeria is ramping up efforts to eliminate tuberculosis,TB,and HIV as public health threats by 2030, with a bold shift toward domestic financing and the rollout of cutting-edge prevention tools, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has said.

Speaking at the 2026 World TB Day ministerial press briefing and the official launch of Lenacapavir (Len PrEP) in Abuja, Pate outlined a sweeping reform agenda anchored on innovation, efficiency, and national ownership, warning that dwindling global health funding demands urgent action at home.

The event was organized by the National Aids, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme ,NASCP, of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

"The global landscape is changing right before our eyes. Financing is becoming more constrained, even for countries like Nigeria. In such times, innovation and domestic resource mobilisation are no longer optional,they are essential, "he said.

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In a major announcement, the minister disclosed that the Federal Government is set to inject an additional $346 million into HIV, TB, and malaria programmes in 2026, as part of a broader co-financing strategy.

He said the move aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's directive to strengthen Nigeria's health system through increased local investment and reduced reliance on foreign aid.

"By 2030, Nigeria should be able to fund its own priority health programmes without constantly looking for external grants. We must move away from dependency and take full ownership, "he stated.

According to him, while donor funding often attracts attention, more than 90 per cent of Nigeria's health expenditure is already domestically financed, largely through government spending and household contribution.

Pate said the government is dismantling the long-standing silo approach to health interventions, replacing it with a sector-wide, integrated framework that aligns federal, state, and local resources with partner support.

"In the past, everyone focused on their own small funding streams. That fragmented approach limited impact. Now, we are building a coherent system where all actors work together under national priorities, "he said.

He stressed that improved efficiency and coordination would allow Nigeria to stretch limited resources and deliver better outcomes across TB, HIV, malaria, and other diseases.

The minister highlighted the launch of Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable for HIV prevention, as a critical addition to Nigeria's arsenal.

The twice-yearly injection offers a more convenient alternative to daily oral drugs, particularly for individuals facing stigma or difficulty adhering to routine medication.

"This is the kind of innovation that will help us finish the job," Pate said.

He also praised the introduction of the Multi-sectoral Accountability Framework for TB (MAP-TB), which is expected to enhance transparency, track commitments in real time, and ensure all stakeholders deliver on their responsibilities.

While acknowledging global headwinds, Pate commended Nigeria's progress over the past two decades, driven by partnerships with organisations such as the Global Fund, WHO, and UNICEF.

However, he stressed that future success will depend on Nigeria's ability to adapt to a rapidly changing global environment.

"We are dealing with multiple crises at once, but we must think differently and act boldly," he said.

The minister called on all tiers of government to not only allocate funds for health but ensure timely release and effective utilisation.

"Appropriation alone is not enough. The resources must be made available and used efficiently," he stressed, urging civil society and the media to hold authorities accountable.

He also reaffirmed Nigeria's political commitment to the fight, citing the role of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as a global TB champion.

Declaring the newly introduced initiatives officially launched, Pate expressed confidence that Nigeria has both the tools and the resolve to defeat TB and HIV.

"With the right investments, strong systems, and sustained collaboration, we can end these diseases. It is possible--and yes, we can, "he said.

On his part, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako revealed that Nigeria's TB response has recorded historic progress, with case notifications jumping from 138,591 in 2020 to 440,000 in 2025--the highest ever.

He attributed the surge to expanded diagnostic capacity, noting that GeneXpert machines increased from 32 in 2012 to 527, while TrueNAT units rose from 39 to 372 within the same period.

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Treatment success rates remain high at 94 per cent, yet the minister warned that thousands of cases still go undetected.

"While we celebrate these gains, the reality is that many cases remain undiagnosed. This calls for sustained innovation, expanded access, and stronger domestic financing," he said.

On HIV, Nigeria is nearing global targets, with 93 per cent of people living with HIV aware of their status, 99 per cent on treatment, and 95 per cent achieving viral suppression.

A major highlight of the event was the official rollout of Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) administered just twice a year.

Describing it as "a transformative advance," Salako said the drug offers a discreet and convenient alternative to daily pills, especially for people facing stigma or adherence challenges.

"It provides high efficacy with minimal burden, making prevention more accessible and scalable," he said.

The government also unveiled the MAP-TB application, a digital accountability tool designed to track commitments and ensure real-time coordination among stakeholders.