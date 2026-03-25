Nigeria: Military Dismisses Fears of Terrorist Takeover in Borno, Northeast

The Military High Command has dismissed claims that terrorists could take over Borno State and the entire Northeast, saying there is no basis for such a conclusion.

The statement comes after Senator Ali Ndume warned that resurgent attacks could allow terrorists to gain control of the region if the military fails to act decisively.

Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, said: "The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, has directed troops to take the battle to the insurgents and terrorists, and the results will manifest in the shortest possible time.

"The military is conducting operations in line with its mandate to ensure the return of normalcy to Borno State, the Northeast, and indeed the whole of Nigeria. There is no basis for such a conclusion."