Nigeria: Shettima Receives Governor Lawal, Urges Unity Among APC Members

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima on Tuesday officially received Governor Dauda Lawal into the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling on party leaders and supporters to strengthen unity for the benefit of Zamfara State.

Shattima arrived in Gusau, the state capital, around 3:30 p.m. via Gusau International Airport and was warmly received by Governor Lawal and other APC officials.

Speaking at the event, Shettima commended Governor Lawal for joining the APC, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also praised the governor's decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party.

He assured that Zamfara would continue to benefit from federal government initiatives, including efforts to combat insecurity, improve education and healthcare delivery, and protect lives and property.

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"I am very happy today to receive my friend Governor Dauda Lawal into the fold of our great party, the APC, and I call on all party leaders in the state to strengthen unity amongst themselves for the benefit of Zamfara," Shettima said.

Former Governor and Minister of Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, also welcomed Governor Lawal to the party, describing his defection as a historic development in Zamfara politics. Matawalle announced that he had withdrawn his ambition to contest the governorship in 2027 to fully support Governor Lawal's re-election bid.

"I am calling on all my supporters across the 14 local government areas of the state to give full support to Governor Dauda Lawal's second term in the 2027 governorship elections," Matawalle said.

Governor Lawal, in his remarks, expressed happiness at joining APC, describing it as a "welcome back home." He cited unresolved crises in his former party, the PDP, as a reason for his defection.

Lawal pledged to carry all APC members along, continue ongoing developmental projects, address insecurity, and promote the socioeconomic development of the state.

"My defection to APC will, by the grace of God, bring more peace and unity to Zamfara. I assure every party member will be carried along and treated equally, and I will continue to deliver developmental projects across all 14 local government areas," Governor Lawal said.